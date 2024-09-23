Advertisement
South Island deaths: Te Anau double-fatal remains unexplained

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The deaths of two people in the small South Island town of Te Anau remains unexplained as police try to piece together what happened.

Police were called to an address in Te Anau last Friday where two people had died.

“The deaths are being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing,” said a police spokesperson.

Te Anau is known as the gateway to Fiordland, Milford and Doubtful Sound. Photo / 123rf
Police and emergency services have been at the address over the weekend completing a scene examination. They are in contact with the family of the deceased.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths,” said a police spokesperson.

Fire and Emergency Services (Fenz) received a call on Friday about 11.10am.

“We sent crews from Invercargill and Te Anau to assist police and St John on the scene,” said a Fenz spokesperson.

“At its height we probably had about 20 crew members on the scene.”

They also provided a specialist hazmat vehicle - which is designed to assist where chemicals and hazardous materials are present.

Hato Hone St John were notified of the incident just before 2pm on Friday.

They responded with one ambulance and one operations manager.

Members of the Te Anau community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next two days.




