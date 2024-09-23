Police and emergency services have been at the address over the weekend completing a scene examination. They are in contact with the family of the deceased.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths,” said a police spokesperson.

Fire and Emergency Services (Fenz) received a call on Friday about 11.10am.

“We sent crews from Invercargill and Te Anau to assist police and St John on the scene,” said a Fenz spokesperson.

“At its height we probably had about 20 crew members on the scene.”

They also provided a specialist hazmat vehicle - which is designed to assist where chemicals and hazardous materials are present.

Hato Hone St John were notified of the incident just before 2pm on Friday.

They responded with one ambulance and one operations manager.

Members of the Te Anau community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next two days.











