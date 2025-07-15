Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Opinion: The retirement village sector is commercial, and it must be – Michelle Palmer

By Michelle Palmer
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Retirement villages provide security, companionship and community for more than 53,000 older New Zealanders. Photo / 123rf

Retirement villages provide security, companionship and community for more than 53,000 older New Zealanders. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Michelle Palmer
Michelle Palmer is the executive director of the Retirement Villages Association of New Zealand.

THE FACTS

  • Shane Te Pou highlights retirement villages’ benefits but raises concerns based on misunderstandings.
  • Retirement villages use a licence-to-occupy model, with a deferred management fee.
  • The sector supports a review of the Retirement Villages Act, emphasising evidence-based reforms.

Shane Te Pou’s recent Herald on Sunday column raises issues many New Zealanders consider when planning for later life.

It’s encouraging that he acknowledges the security, companionship and community that retirement villages provide, and the high satisfaction levels reported by residents.

However, some of his criticisms are based

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save