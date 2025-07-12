Advertisement
Shane Te Pou: Time for a fair deal from retirement villages

Shane Te Pou
For many New Zealanders, retirement villages present the only viable option for their later years, Shane Te Pou writes.

Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Retirement villages offer essential services but have complex financial structures disadvantaging residents, especially when leaving.
  • Residents face delays in receiving their money back, with deferred management fees and reliance on resale.
  • Ingrid Leary’s bill aims to ensure quicker capital repayments, advocating for a fairer system for seniors.

As I approach the end of my 50s, I find myself contemplating how I want to spend the later years of my life.

Ideally, I envision a future surrounded by loved ones in a safe and supportive environment. However, the reality is families often move on, with

