Aged care crisis: Too few beds, rising costs and a failing health system

By Eric Frykberg
Rest home-level care is increasingly unaffordable for ageing NZers, yet with the numbers in need set to soar, the sums don’t add up for providing more beds.

The swarm of unfunded liabilities that afflicts New Zealand’s future includes one that strikes close to many a home. That is the need to pay for Nanna in her sunset years, when the money isn’t available.

We don’t pay her a big enough pension to live on, nor can the state really afford

