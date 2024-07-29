Advertisement
Half of NZ’s homeless are women so why isn’t more help available?

4 mins to read
Hiria Tareha: “Our girls come with a ­minimum of three ­addictions or issues.” Photo / supplied

Women are much less likely than men to have a mortgage-free home by the time they retire, and the number facing homelessness is rising sharply. In this second part of her Ageing in feature, Sarah Cattrall looks at transitional housing - and how few women are lucky enough to find a place.

