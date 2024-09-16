Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Buyer beware: What we want others to know about our retirement village experience

By Graham Astley & Keiko Pulin
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
"Unless there is a change of plan, we expect to be living under a demolition cloud until our end." Photo / Getty Images

"Unless there is a change of plan, we expect to be living under a demolition cloud until our end." Photo / Getty Images

Five years ago, we concluded it was time to sell our home and move to a retirement village. Eventually, we found a village we liked. The sales agent explained that the building had a problem

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener