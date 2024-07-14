Advertisement
Danyl McLauchlan: Chris Bishop’s housing policy is a genuine change in economic direction

By Danyl McLauchlan
5 mins to read
Chris Bishop has declared the house prices need to keep coming down. Photo / Getty Images

In 2016, Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei argued that Auckland residential property prices needed to drop 50%, returning housing affordability back to the early 2000s. Condemnation from National and Labour came swift and fast. Turei

