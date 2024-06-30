Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: NZ spends so much on infrastructure, yet gets so little

By Danyl McLauchlan
5 mins to read
A recent Infrastructure Commission report found NZ invests heavily in infrastructure – we just get terrible value for that investment, and the more we spend, the worse the value. Photo / Getty Images

A recent Infrastructure Commission report found NZ invests heavily in infrastructure – we just get terrible value for that investment, and the more we spend, the worse the value. Photo / Getty Images

In The Power Broker – the biography of Robert Moses, New York’s brilliant and tyrannical city planner for 40 years – the Machiavellian public servant delivers a masterclass on how to manipulate elected politicians into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener