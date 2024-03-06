Advertisement
Inform your opinion: Increasingly partisan politics cannot be an ongoing handbrake to progress

By Nick Legget
6 mins to read
When it comes to fixing infrastructure, we are at the beginning of a very long journey, one that even with the best planning, processes, and investment will take several decades to reach, write Infrastructure NZ's Nick Legget. Photo / Getty Images



When it comes to the state of New Zealand’s infrastructure and the magnitude of the work required to bring it up to standard, it’s hard not to conclude that we are up against the wall.

