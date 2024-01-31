Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

After a change of government, Auckland’s light rail system remains light years away

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
Going nowhere: An artist's impression of Auckland's planned CBD-airport light rail line which has now been cancelled. Photo / Supplied

Going nowhere: An artist's impression of Auckland's planned CBD-airport light rail line which has now been cancelled. Photo / Supplied

In 1976, the newly elected National government scrapped the previous government’s ambitious underground metro plan, citing its unacceptable cost. In 2024, the newly elected National-led government scrapped its predecessor’s ambitious underground metro plan, citing its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener