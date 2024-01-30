Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: Barriers to EV uptake in NZ go further than range anxiety

By Peter Griffin
3 mins to read
Out of gas: Sales of electric vehicles have slowed around the world. Photo / Getty Images

Out of gas: Sales of electric vehicles have slowed around the world. Photo / Getty Images

I had the rare pleasure of riding in a couple of electric cars over the holidays, a BYD Atto 3, and a Tesla Model 3. I love the futuristic feel of these cars, the minimalist

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener