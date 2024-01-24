Advertisement
Peter Griffin: Productivity hacks to get more done in 2024

By Peter Griffin
Serious Japanese Businessman looking at a laptop during a video call with his customer at a remote office. He concentration and working on a laptop.

Overwhelmed, anxious, frazzled. That’s how you might be feeling already as you face an inbox full of problems, deadlines set last year suddenly looming, and the feeling that you are back on the work treadmill.

