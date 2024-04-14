Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Seymour’s deregulation drive - can he strike the right balance?

By Danyl McLauchlan
5 mins to read
"Seymour’s deregulators might get lost in the maze of agencies and a purgatory of Zoom meetings." Photo / Getty Images

"Seymour’s deregulators might get lost in the maze of agencies and a purgatory of Zoom meetings." Photo / Getty Images

The nation feels gloomy. Recent polling shows a majority of New Zealanders still believe the country is on the wrong track – but there’s one glimmer of light on the horizon. Better drugs are coming.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener