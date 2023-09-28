Advertisement

The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Scraps, pledges and a shopping list of policy commitments

Danyl McLauchlan
By
7 mins to read
As politicians continue tussling, poll results are causing voters to think strategically. Photo / Getty Images

Advance voting begins next week. In another campaign that might have driven the parties into a frenzy – but instead, it’s been a muted seven days dominated by half-hearted scrapping over fiscal holes and economic

