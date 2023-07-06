Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Political week in review - PM on the defence

By Danyl McLauchlan
7 mins to read
Labour MP Kiritapu Allan, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson. Photos / Getty Images

Labour MP Kiritapu Allan, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson. Photos / Getty Images

Online exclusive analysis:

Friday

Further allegations emerged around Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan and her behaviour towards staff and public servants - described by one source to Stuff as “yelling and screaming”. The story put the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener