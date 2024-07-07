Subscribe
Listener

1984 Revolution: The rise of Rogernomics and how it still shapes NZ lives

20 minutes to read

The 1984 election, 40 years ago this month, marked a momentous shift in direction for a country on the brink of bankruptcy. In the first of two articles, Danyl McLauchlan traces a political upheaval whose

