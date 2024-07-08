Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics
Listener

Former Green MP Sue Bradford on Rogernomics: ‘The betrayal was absolute’

7 minutes to read
By Sue Bradford

The 1984 election, 40 years ago this month, marked a momentous shift in direction for a country on the brink of bankruptcy. In this article, one of a multi-part Listener series looking at the political

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener