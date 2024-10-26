Advertisement
The term and activities of “retirement” need a refresh to spare the feelings of people in later life

By Judith Davey
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

The dictionary definition of retirement is to withdraw, go away, become unsociable, seek seclusion from the world. Is this how we view our later lives? Not me. This definition is as bad as “the twilight years”. Ernest Hemingway called retirement “the ugliest word in the language”.

Retirement can mean an

