Politics

Harris vs Trump: How US voters are justifying their presidential pick

By Jonathan Kronstadt
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The race for the White House: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris. Which one will be the United States of America' 47th president? Image / NZ Listener



Online exclusive

With less than a month until the US election, the Listener’s Washington DC columnist Jonathan Kronstadt’s weekly column surveys the weighty, the weird and the wonderful from the Harris vs Trump race for the presidency.

Each US presidential election is as much a cultural as political litmus test

