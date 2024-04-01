SUBSCRIBE
Listener

Stripped of rights? The fight for fair pay and safety in the adult entertainment industry

11 minutes to read
By Pete McKenzie

Over the decade since Cleo (not her real name) began working as a stripper, she has performed at clubs around the country. Most have been nightmarish – rife with bullying, exploitation and violence, she says.

