Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

Cathrin Schaer: Why German farmers rebelled against their government’s policies

By Cathrin Schaer
3 mins to read
Green Week protests: Farmers have been taking their concerns to Berlin since early January. Photo / Getty Images

Green Week protests: Farmers have been taking their concerns to Berlin since early January. Photo / Getty Images

The halls are decked with flowers and loops of sausages and salami hang from the rafters. There are baby farm animals to cluck at and grown men show off hairy, winter-white thighs in their embroidered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener