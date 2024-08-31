Amongst the signatories are Australia, the USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the EU.

New Zealand has added its voice to the call for democracy to be upheld following elections in Venezuela.



Following the announcement of July’s election results, a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand has supported international calls for full transparency of Venezuela’s recent election results.

“It is essential that the democratic process be upheld and the will of the Venezuelan people be respected. We urge the National Electoral Council to release the full voting tallies as required under Venezuelan law.”

Questions of legitimacy have plagued last month’s election after Maduro claimed victory despite trailing in almost every opinion poll in the run-up to voting.

However, the country’s opposition said its tally of 80% of the votes showed Edmundo Gonzalez received more than double the support of the incumbent president.

Firebrand leader Maria Corina Machado and Gonzalez released detailed tallies on a public website which, according to Reuters, showed the opposition received more than 7 million votes compared to Maduro’s 3.3 million.

The Government has so far not shared any information beyond a national total of votes for each candidate.

During the election day, Gonzalez and Machado encouraged supporters to gather copies of electronic voting receipts from polling stations across the country.

The United States and several Latin American countries have cast doubt on Maduro’s re-election.

Colombia’s Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo called for an independent verification and audit of the vote count “as soon as possible”, while Argentine President Javier Milei said he would not recognise a “fraud”.

The South American country was plunged into darkness during the past few days after a series of power cuts plagued much of the population.

According to Reuters, Maduro blamed sabotage by opposition forces without providing any evidence.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, as of the end of last year, there were approximately 7.7 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants globally.

The 2018 census noted there were 156 Venezuelans in New Zealand.

