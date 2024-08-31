Advertisement
New Zealand joins international chorus for calm and respect in Venezuela

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Kiingi Tūheitia continues to be honoured after his passing, mental health foundation demands answers and Israeli forces claim to have killed a Hamas commander.

New Zealand has joined a chorus of countries calling for democracy to be upheld in Venezuela following the recent disputed election and subsequent violent crackdown.

The Government has announced it became the latest country to sign a declaration that called for “wisdom and restraint in Venezuela” a month after Nicolas Maduro declared himself the victor in an election many international observers have called fraudulent.

“We urge for the respect of democratic principles, as well as the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Venezuelans, particularly the freedom of peaceful assembly and the freedom of expression.

“We are concerned that this reality currently does not exist in Venezuela.

“Reports of arbitrary detentions of Venezuelans without due process are alarming, and therefore we urgently call for their immediate release.”

Amongst the signatories are Australia, the USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the EU.

Following the announcement of July’s election results, a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand has supported international calls for full transparency of Venezuela’s recent election results.

“It is essential that the democratic process be upheld and the will of the Venezuelan people be respected. We urge the National Electoral Council to release the full voting tallies as required under Venezuelan law.”

Questions of legitimacy have plagued last month’s election after Maduro claimed victory despite trailing in almost every opinion poll in the run-up to voting.

However, the country’s opposition said its tally of 80% of the votes showed Edmundo Gonzalez received more than double the support of the incumbent president.

Firebrand leader Maria Corina Machado and Gonzalez released detailed tallies on a public website which, according to Reuters, showed the opposition received more than 7 million votes compared to Maduro’s 3.3 million.

The Government has so far not shared any information beyond a national total of votes for each candidate.

During the election day, Gonzalez and Machado encouraged supporters to gather copies of electronic voting receipts from polling stations across the country.

The United States and several Latin American countries have cast doubt on Maduro’s re-election.

Colombia’s Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo called for an independent verification and audit of the vote count “as soon as possible”, while Argentine President Javier Milei said he would not recognise a “fraud”.

The South American country was plunged into darkness during the past few days after a series of power cuts plagued much of the population.

According to Reuters, Maduro blamed sabotage by opposition forces without providing any evidence.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, as of the end of last year, there were approximately 7.7 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants globally.

The 2018 census noted there were 156 Venezuelans in New Zealand.

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

Save

