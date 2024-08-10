During the election day, Gonzalez and firebrand leader Maria Corina Machado encouraged supporters to gather copies of electronic voting receipts from polling stations across the country.
The pair hoped these would provide definitive proof of the results rather than relying on government officials to declare a winner.
Machado and Gonzalez released detailed tallies on a public website which, according to Reuters, showed the opposition received more than 7 million votes compared to Maduro’s 3.3 million.
The government has so far not shared any information beyond a national total of votes for each candidate.
The United States and several Latin American countries have cast doubt on Maduro’s re-election.
Colombia’s foreign minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo, called for an independent verification and audit of the vote count “as soon as possible.” while Argentine President Javier Milei said he would not recognise a “fraud.”
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said “Electoral data overwhelmingly demonstrate the will of the Venezuelan people: democratic opposition candidate @EdmundoGU won the most votes in Sunday’s election.”
Electoral data overwhelmingly demonstrate the will of the Venezuelan people: democratic opposition candidate @EdmundoGU won the most votes in Sunday’s election. Venezuelans have voted, and their votes must count.
“It’s the first time in many years we are very united as a country no matter the place, the state or whether you are in Venezuela or overseas.
“All we want is to go back to our country and have guarantees that we can be there safely, that we’re not going to be judged by our politics and freedom of thought.
“Carry on with our lives, have progress, have a future. That’s what we want.”
A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand has supported international calls for full transparency of Venezuela’s recent election results.
“It is essential that the democratic process be upheld and the will of the Venezuelan people be respected. We urge the National Electoral Council to release the full voting tallies as required under Venezuelan law.”
According to the UN Refugee Agency, as of the end of last year, there were approximately 7.7 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants globally.