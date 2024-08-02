Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and his wife Mercedes Lopez. Photo / Getty Images

The United States has recognised Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s opponent and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela’s disputed presidential election, rejecting Maduro’s claim of victory.

“Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement from Washington did not go beyond congratulating him for a “successful campaign”, the closest the US has come since Monday’s contested election to recognising Gonzalez as the Opec nation’s new leader.

Electoral data overwhelmingly demonstrate the will of the Venezuelan people: democratic opposition candidate @EdmundoGU won the most votes in Sunday’s election. Venezuelans have voted, and their votes must count. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 2, 2024

The dispute over the presidential election results has sparked protests in Venezuela. Venezuela’s electoral council proclaimed Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner of the election with 51 per cent of the vote.