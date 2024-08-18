Machado and Gonzalez released detailed tallies on a public website which, according to Reuters, showed the opposition received more than 7 million votes compared to Maduro’s 3.3 million.
The Government has so far not shared any information beyond a national total of votes for each candidate.
Hicks said everyone was proud of the opposition.
“They proved beyond a doubt that Venezuela voted for change and Maduro needs to go,” she said.
“They did it legally and peacefully and are a testament to democratic spirit. And they have stayed, to keep on resisting, despite the danger they are in.
The Napier resident said the Kiwi Venezuelans were worried for the people back home.
“They are getting shot and thrown in miserable jails for peacefully protesting in the streets. If we were in Venezuela now doing this rally, the Government would be recording our faces and our names and sending their thugs to get us afterwards.”
Government forces have reportedly begun cracking down on dissent with videos emerging online of officers dragging protesters and opposition supporters into vehicles.
“It was not going to be as easy as voting, the opposition wins the election, the Government respect the results and then happy days.”
The United States and several Latin American countries have cast doubt on Maduro’s re-election.
Colombia’s Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, called for an independent verification and audit of the vote count “as soon as possible.” while Argentine President Javier Milei said he would not recognise a “fraud.”
The pair hoped these would provide definitive proof of the results rather than relying on government officials to declare a winner.
A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand has supported international calls for full transparency of Venezuela’s recent election results.
“It is essential that the democratic process be upheld and the will of the Venezuelan people be respected. We urge the National Electoral Council to release the full voting tallies as required under Venezuelan law.”