“I’m tired of seeing my babies hurt. They have been through way too much and they don’t deserve it anymore,” she said.

“I’ll keep pushing and pushing and pushing until my children get the closure and healing they deserve.”

She said her 9-year-old son still does not know the full story about what happened.

“He knows she went missing off To Horo Beach. He thinks his sister has gone for a swim over to Kāpiti Island,” she said.

“You can tell in his face it’s not a good outcome.”

However, Gray remained determined in the quest to find out the truth about her daughter.

“I’m Breanna’s mama and it wasn’t a fair fight for her. It’s my baby and I’ll forever be her voice. I will forever share my hurt and my pain at how it feels to be her mama bear.

“It’s my child and I will do what I feel is best for her. I’ve got my answers, I know what I know.”

Breanna Muriwai was last seen at Te Horo Beach near the carparking area on Sea Rd about 4am on August 28. Photo / Supplied

Despite an extensive investigation and tireless searches by Muriwai’s loved ones, she has not been seen since.

After last month’s convoy, police issued a message to those looking for Muriwai.

“We know people want to help and the motivation behind today’s search is well-meaning, but our concern with private searches is the risk that crucial evidence is inadvertently destroyed or compromised, and that’s something we communicated with Breanna’s family ahead of today’s activity,” Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said at the time.

“The most valuable thing you can do is talk to us if you have information that may help.”

Muriwai was picked up on the Friday before her disappearance by a male friend from Wellington. They travelled to Palmerston North, where they stayed until Saturday night.

The last CCTV images of Muriwai were captured at a liquor store in Palmerston North about 11.15am on the Saturday.

They began to head back to Muriwai’s home that evening, picking up another man on the way and continuing south. They stopped along the way several times, with a friend withdrawing money from Muriwai’s bank account during one of the stops.

Things became murky when Muriwai and others went to Te Horo Beach.

“Breanna is reported to have run off down the beach and has not been seen since,” Thompson said.

