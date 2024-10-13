The mother of missing woman Breanna Muruwai plans to continue the search for her daughter despite the tough toll it has taken on herself and her family. Photo / Supplied
The mother of missing woman Breanna Muriwai plans to continue the search for her daughter despite the tough toll it has taken on herself and her family.
Muriwai, who was 22 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen in August 2022 at Te Horo Beach. Searches were carried out to locate her, and her movements on the night she disappeared were examined by police.
After last month’s convoy, police issued a message to those looking for Muriwai.
“We know people want to help and the motivation behind today’s search is well-meaning, but our concern with private searches is the risk that crucial evidence is inadvertently destroyed or compromised, and that’s something we communicated with Breanna’s family ahead of today’s activity,” Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said at the time.
“The most valuable thing you can do is talk to us if you have information that may help.”
Muriwai was picked up on the Friday before her disappearance by a male friend from Wellington. They travelled to Palmerston North, where they stayed until Saturday night.
The last CCTV images of Muriwai were captured at a liquor store in Palmerston North about 11.15am on the Saturday.
They began to head back to Muriwai’s home that evening, picking up another man on the way and continuing south. They stopped along the way several times, with a friend withdrawing money from Muriwai’s bank account during one of the stops.