In the post, Gray told more than 5000 viewers about her recent discussions with detectives and shared a recording of a conversation with a man who claimed to have information about a purple suitcase police earlier called “significant” to the investigation.
Muriwai was picked up on the Friday before her disappearance by a male friend from Wellington. They travelled to Palmerston North where they stayed until Saturday night.
The last CCTV images of Muriwai were captured at a liquor store in Palmerston North about 11.15am on the Saturday.
They began to head back to Muriwai’s home that evening, picking up another man on the way and continuing south. They stopped along the way several times, with a friend withdrawing money from Muriwai’s bank account during one of the stops.