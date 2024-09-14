Police have been approached for comment.

Jasmin Gray holds a photograph of her daughter Breanna Muriwai. Photo / Woman's Day

Muriwai was last seen in August 2022 at Te Horo Beach on the coast. Searches were carried out to locate her, and her movements on the night she disappeared were examined by police.

Despite an extensive investigation and tireless searches by Muriwai’s loved ones, she has not been seen since.

Muriwai’s mother made a Facebook live post last year, just before the one-year anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance, saying police had told her “she’s not coming home alive”.

In the post, Gray told more than 5000 viewers about her recent discussions with detectives and shared a recording of a conversation with a man who claimed to have information about a purple suitcase police earlier called “significant” to the investigation.

The purple suitcase police are seeking. Photo / NZ Police

Muriwai was picked up on the Friday before her disappearance by a male friend from Wellington. They travelled to Palmerston North where they stayed until Saturday night.

The last CCTV images of Muriwai were captured at a liquor store in Palmerston North about 11.15am on the Saturday.

They began to head back to Muriwai’s home that evening, picking up another man on the way and continuing south. They stopped along the way several times, with a friend withdrawing money from Muriwai’s bank account during one of the stops.

Breanna Muriwai was last seen at Te Horo Beach near the carparking area on Sea Rd about 4am on August 28.

Things became murky when Muriwai and others went to Te Horo Beach.

“Breanna is reported to have run off down the beach and has not been seen since,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said.

Earlier this month, Gray said she wanted to organise a convoy to farewell her on the Kāpiti Coast.



