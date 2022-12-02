Breanna Muriwai's family describe her as outgoing and vibrant. Photo / Supplied

Breanna Muriwai’s family are taking the search for her into their own hands and appealing to the public for help to find their missing family member.

Muriwai has not been seen or heard from since August 28 when she was reportedly seen running into the darkness of Te Horo Beach in the early hours. Her handbag and cellphone were recovered the following day – and although police are speaking with two men in relation to her disappearance, there are too many unanswered questions to conclusively say what happened to her.

Te Horo Beach, where Muriwai was last seen. Photo / Mark Mitchell

For now, the 22-year-old’s disappearance is “unexplained”, but Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson told the Herald the chances of her walking through the door are now “incredibly remote”.

Muriwai’s mother Jasmin Gray is desperate to bring her daughter home. She told Ten 7 Aotearoa she knew something was wrong when Muriwai stopped contacting her the weekend she disappeared – more than three months ago now.

“We just knew when we didn’t get anything back from her that weekend, we knew something was wrong. This is out of character. You know your kids - their patterns, their habits – this isn’t her.”

Gray is organising a search party for her daughter beginning on Sunday morning at Horseshoe Bend Reserve, Tokomaru.

Thompson told the Herald that police have already searched extensively for Muriwai in the areas of Kimberley Reserve, Otaki Main Rd, Hyde Park, Te Horo Sea Rd beach access, Peka Peka and the former Marycrest school area – places she was seen on the weekend before her disappearance.

Gray has asked for volunteers to bring identification, hydration, appropriate footwear and clothing, cellphones and cameras.

“We really appreciate everyone’s support,” Gray told the Herald.

“We’re feeling positive and hopeful and so grateful for the support of the community.”

For those who want to help Gray and her whānau but are not able to attend the search, there is a Givealittle page for people to donate to.

The funds will be used to support Muriwai’s family in their search and investigation into her disappearance.

“We just want her home, that’s all.”

The Herald has approached police for further comment.