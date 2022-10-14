Breanna Muriwai was last seen at Te Horo Beach near the car parking area on Sea Rd around 4am on August 28. Photo / supplied

Police are looking for information about a purple suitcase they believe is "significant" to the investigation into the disappearance of Breanna Muriwai.

They say its recovery may help them figure out the circumstances of the 22-year-old's disappearance.

Muriwai was last seen on Te Horo Beach in the early hours of Sunday, August 28.

"The clear focus of the investigation is to find Breanna and to establish the circumstances of what led Breanna to be at Te Horo Beach," Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said.

Police earlier found Muriwai's phone on a Kāpiti beach, which was still being examined by the high-tech crime group.

Now officers wanted help finding information about the purple/pink luggage bag.

"We believe that this bag is significant to the investigation," Thompson said.

"We know it was on Te Horo Beach near the Sea Rd beach access on the morning of Sunday, August 28. We also know that it was removed from that area mid-afternoon on the same day.

Police are seeking information on the bag. Photo / Supplied

"We are seeking anyone that saw this bag on the beach or saw it being picked up to contact police. We are also appealing to anyone who may have information as to its current location.

"The investigation team believe its recovery will assist with the circumstances of Breanna's disappearance.

"A number of people have come forward with items that they have located to see if they are linked to Breanna's disappearance. We thank them for this and continue to urge the public to keep notifying us if they find any item on Te Horo Beach which they think might be related to Breanna."

Police are still asking for anyone who walks along the coastline between Te Horo and Peka Peka to be vigilant for property that may belong to Muriwai.

"This also applies to any persons boating or fishing in this area. This includes any property that may have come from a handbag or clothing."

Police are still treating this as a missing persons investigation and have a number of inquiries underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220829/5320.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Muriwai's mother Jasmin Gray told the Herald her daughter is many things – outgoing and vibrant with a passion for the outdoors - and has a wicked sense of humour that always "turned a low into a good laugh".

"She is always striving to learn, grow, thrive and do better within and around herself which is what drives her."

She is in the process of completing a nursing course and looking forward to a career in healthcare.

"She is so determined and focused on her studies and she was thriving so well before she was taken from us."

The pain of a missing loved one is almost unbearable for Gray and her family. Muriwai's disappearance has torn a hole in the whanau, and Gray says she is finding it impossible to cope.

"We're barely managing or functioning. It's like all time has come to a standstill," she told the Herald.

"As her mum I can't even think of my own feelings, all I can think of is how Breanna must be feeling out there, if she's cold, hungry or crying out for me to hurry up and find her. This is cruel and no one should ever have to go through this."

She believes there are people in the community with information about her daughter, and is urging them to tell police anything they know.

"We ask that they please do the right thing and come forward, just imagine if this was one of your loved ones, one of your children, your grandchild or niece? If you're afraid to come forward, call in anonymously and just let us know where she is, that's all we want, we just want her home."

Gray said she is incredibly grateful to the community which has come out in support of her and her family, and that it will "take a village" to bring her daughter home. The case has been shared widely on social media, and Gray wants that to continue as much as possible.