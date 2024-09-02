Muriwai was last seen in August 2022 at Te Horo Beach on the coast. Searches were carried out to locate her, and her movements on the night she disappeared were examined by police.

In October 2022, police found her phone.

Breanna Muriwai was last seen at Te Horo Beach near the car parking area on Sea Rd about 4am on August 28.

On Sunday, Muriwai’s mother Jasmin Gray posted a live video update on Facebook, saying she wants to organise a large convoy of vehicles to drive to Te Horo Beach in October, or later on in the summer.

“I want to make sure when Breanna’s final hoorah comes up that I’ve been raising a bit of money to have a special memorial day for Breanna so my kids get to have closure.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day, a beautiful kind of send-off for Breanna. This is not just for Breanna ... this is for all the missing ... all the vulnerable,” she said.

Gray said there had been an “abundance of messages offering koha, vouchers, Givealittle, GoFundMe” in the past 24 hours, but was urging people not to donate until a “safe and secure way” was set up.