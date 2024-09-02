Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Breanna Muriwai: Convoy planned to farewell woman missing for two years

RNZ
2 mins to read
In today’s headlines, desperate Ōtara patients queue in the cold for hours, housing market heats up and coffee costs spark debate.

By Alexa Cook of RNZ.

KEY FACTS

The family of missing woman Breanna Muriwai are planning a convoy to farewell her on the Kāpiti Coast.

The 28-year-old has been missing for two years and police said there were no updates on the case.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Muriwai was last seen in August 2022 at Te Horo Beach on the coast. Searches were carried out to locate her, and her movements on the night she disappeared were examined by police.

In October 2022, police found her phone.

Breanna Muriwai was last seen at Te Horo Beach near the car parking area on Sea Rd about 4am on August 28.
Breanna Muriwai was last seen at Te Horo Beach near the car parking area on Sea Rd about 4am on August 28.

On Sunday, Muriwai’s mother Jasmin Gray posted a live video update on Facebook, saying she wants to organise a large convoy of vehicles to drive to Te Horo Beach in October, or later on in the summer.

“I want to make sure when Breanna’s final hoorah comes up that I’ve been raising a bit of money to have a special memorial day for Breanna so my kids get to have closure.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day, a beautiful kind of send-off for Breanna. This is not just for Breanna ... this is for all the missing ... all the vulnerable,” she said.

Gray said there had been an “abundance of messages offering koha, vouchers, Givealittle, GoFundMe” in the past 24 hours, but was urging people not to donate until a “safe and secure way” was set up.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand