Gray claimed to know her daughter’s remains were in the area, and had organised a private search – despite opposition by police.

That same evening, emergency services were called to the rural settlement of Rangiwahia, about 20km from Mangaweka, following reports of a fire. It is understood the fire occurred at a property which was at the centre of Sunday’s search.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said they received calls to a house fire about 5.50pm. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single house and shed on fire which was unoccupied.

Police today confirmed the blaze was being treated as suspicious.

Nearby neighbour Colin Richards told the Herald police had been guarding the property since Sunday evening.

“Police have been sat there all day. They came up last night and guarded the area for the evening and there’s been police there on rotational shifts all day just guarding the site,” Richards said.

Breanna Muriwai was last seen at Te Horo Beach near the carparking area on Sea Rd about 4am on August 28. Photo / Supplied

Stuff reported the officer in charge of the investigation into Muriwai’s disappearance, Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson, also attended the scene on Monday.

Richards claimed the blaze broke out about 15 minutes after the search party left on Sunday.

“The building was well alight,” said Richards, who noted there were three separate fires – one in the barn, one behind the barn and one in the house.

“The house being, obviously, in the condition it was in, went up very quickly.”

Richards said the property had historically been “sort of a scrap yard” and described it as “one of those places you don’t tend to go”.

Another neighbour told Stuff he believed the house may have been used for drugs.

“I was also shown a big pit in the yard, it was quite a large hole ... it was covered with a roof,” he said.

“I also smelt this strong, sweet smell a couple of time ... I just thought it was fertiliser.

“They told me they were recovering meth addicts.”

A detective at the scene reportedly said the fire “appears to have been deliberately lit”. Authorities were sifting through what remained of the home, focusing on a “green house bus” at the rear of the property.

Images from the scene showed fire investigators dampening down hotspots at the completely destroyed home.

“The property had been vacant for a number of weeks. Inquiries are ongoing,” police said.

‘Items of interest’ allegedly found in mass search

The fire came shortly after Gray took to Facebook, thanking everyone who assisted in the search and saying they had found “items of interest”.

She added that they were now waiting on authorities to do “their mahi”.

There has been speculation online regarding what items were located by Sunday’s search party, but police refused to confirm if any new evidence had been brought to light.

Sunday’s mass search followed a warning from police that such action could destroy or compromise crucial evidence.

A police spokesperson said while they understood people were genuinely intending to help, the best thing the public could do was “talk to us”.

“Police are still treating her disappearance as a missing persons investigation,” Thompson said.

Muriwai, who was 22 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen in August 2022 at Te Horo Beach. Searches were carried out to locate her, and her movements on the night she disappeared were examined by police.

Despite an extensive investigation and tireless searches by Muriwai’s loved ones, she has not been seen since.

“We know people want to help and the motivation behind today’s search is well-meaning, but our concern with private searches is the risk that crucial evidence is inadvertently destroyed or compromised, and that’s something we communicated with Breanna’s family ahead of today’s activity,” Thompson said.

“The most valuable thing you can do is talk to us if you have information that may help.”

Missing 22-year-old Breanna Muriwai was last seen on Te Horo Beach in August 2022.

Gray responded to the statement by saying; “This is the only search you’ve ever tried to stop! Why?”.

Police stressed they continue to investigate the disappearance.

“The fact Breanna remains missing after two years is an unbearable thought and something no family should ever go through. We want to assure the public that investigators continue to follow up leads from the public and the investigation is very much active,” Thompson said.

“We speak regularly with Breanna’s family, following up on information provided by them and members of the public.”

Any information that could assist inquiries should be reported to police online or via the 105 phone service, using the reference number 220829/5320.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Breanna Muriwai’s last known movements

Muriwai was picked up on the Friday before her disappearance by a male friend from Wellington. They travelled to Palmerston North, where they stayed until Saturday night.

The last CCTV images of Muriwai were captured at a liquor store in Palmerston North at about 11.15am on the Saturday.

Breanna Muriwai was captured with a male associate on the CCTV of a Palmerston North liquor store at 11.30am. Photo / NZ Police

They began to head back to Muriwai’s home that evening, picking up another man on the way and continuing south. They stopped along the way several times, with a friend withdrawing money from Muriwai’s bank account during one of the stops.

Things became murky when Muriwai and others went to Te Horo Beach.

“Breanna is reported to have run off down the beach and has not been seen since,” Thompson said.

Earlier this month, Gray said she wanted to organise a convoy to farewell her on the Kāpiti Coast.