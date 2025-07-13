A fire engulfed a building on Parnell Rd causing traffic delays in the area on July 14, 2025. Photo / Michael Craig

A major road in the inner city Auckland suburb of Parnell has been closed this morning after a fire in a commercial premises drew a large response from firefighters and police.

Emergency services were called to a three-story commercial building on Parnell Rd around 6:45am, where a fire had broken out on the ground floor.

Delays are being reported in the area after a section of Parnell Road, between Garfield Street and St Stephens Avenue, has been fully cordoned off.

A police spokesperson said motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

Fire & Emergency NZ confirmed the fire has now been extinguished.