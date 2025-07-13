Seven fire trucks and one ladder truck were called to the scene at just as traffic was beginning to build around the city.
The Parnell crews were the first to arrive from their new station.
Police were organising traffic control around the busy thoroughfare.
Earlier, fire crew could be seen outside the building wearing breathing apparatus and using multiple hoses to contain the fire.
It was not exactly clear which shop the fire began in, but fire crews were surrounding the Paper Plus NZ Post store. There were also broken windows in the adjacent store.
