Police inquiries to identify and find the person responsible for the 2.20pm incident had led to an arrest at a Randwick Park property, he said.

A 30-year-old man will soon appear in Auckland District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

”I want to reassure the public that there is no place for this type of violence in our community,” Friend said.

“No one deserves to come to work and be subjected to this type of behaviour. Police will continue to identify and hold offenders to account for these brutal crimes.”

The incident is the latest act of violence against Auckland public transport workers, the most recent when a bus driver was sliced in the neck by a passenger in an unprovoked attack in Kingsland last week.

The driver wasn’t seriously hurt, but has been left no longer feeling safe doing his job of 20 years.

Bus passengers have also been subjected to muggings and racist attacks.

