- Bus driver struck in head by wrench thrown from outside
- Police describe incident as “road rage”
- Violence latest in a string of attacks on bus drivers and passengers in Auckland
A man accused of throwing a wrench through the open window of a bus - injuring the driver - has been arrested over the apparent road rage incident, police say.
Police were told someone had been hurt near Onehunga Mall in Auckland yesterday afternoon when they were struck by a wrench allegedly thrown at the bus, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.
“The wrench went through an open bus window and hit the driver in the head, resulting in an injury above his eye.”
The driver was taken to hospital after the suspected road rage incident and was now recovering at home, said Friend, who is part of the Auckland City Crime Squad.