Man arrested after bus driver injured in Onehunga wrench attack - police

  • Bus driver struck in head by wrench thrown from outside
  • Police describe incident as “road rage”
  • Violence latest in a string of attacks on bus drivers and passengers in Auckland

A man accused of throwing a wrench through the open window of a bus - injuring the driver - has been arrested over the apparent road rage incident, police say.

Police were told someone had been hurt near Onehunga Mall in Auckland yesterday afternoon when they were struck by a wrench allegedly thrown at the bus, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

“The wrench went through an open bus window and hit the driver in the head, resulting in an injury above his eye.”

The driver was taken to hospital after the suspected road rage incident and was now recovering at home, said Friend, who is part of the Auckland City Crime Squad.

Police inquiries to identify and find the person responsible for the 2.20pm incident had led to an arrest at a Randwick Park property, he said.

A 30-year-old man will soon appear in Auckland District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

”I want to reassure the public that there is no place for this type of violence in our community,” Friend said.

“No one deserves to come to work and be subjected to this type of behaviour. Police will continue to identify and hold offenders to account for these brutal crimes.”

The incident is the latest act of violence against Auckland public transport workers, the most recent when a bus driver was sliced in the neck by a passenger in an unprovoked attack in Kingsland last week.

The driver wasn’t seriously hurt, but has been left no longer feeling safe doing his job of 20 years.

Bus passengers have also been subjected to muggings and racist attacks.

