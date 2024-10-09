Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Bus attack: Driver of 20 years feels unsafe after unprovoked neck-slashing by passenger

Lincoln Tan
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Bus driver Stefan is resting at home after he was slashed in the neck during an attacked by a passenger on his N22 bus route. Photo / Dean Purcell

Bus driver Stefan is resting at home after he was slashed in the neck during an attacked by a passenger on his N22 bus route. Photo / Dean Purcell

  • An Auckland bus driver was sliced in the neck by a passenger in an unprovoked Kingsland attack on Friday.
  • The police investigation into the assault is ongoing.
  • The victim didn’t see the weapon used against him, suggesting it could have been a knife or HOP card.

An Auckland bus driver who had his neck slashed by a passenger in an unprovoked attack says he “no longer feels safe”.

The driver, who wanted to be known only by his first name Stefan, said he had been driving buses for 20 years.

The assault happened on board the 22N bus on New North Rd city-bound in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland on Friday.

When he pulled into the bus stop at Kingsland and moved to open the door he suddenly felt “a piercing, electric-shock sensation,” he told the Herald.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He had viewed CCTV footage with his manager but it remained unclear what kind of weapon was used in the attack.

“It could have been a small knife, but if that was the case, I believe the cut would have been much deeper,” he said.

“My manager seems to think it was a Hop card that he used to assault me.”

“Initially there was no pain, just like I was electrocuted or something, but then a passenger came up to me and said I was bleeding.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I touched my neck and that was when I knew I had been cut.”

Five days after the attack, the cut was still healing. Photo / Dean Purcell
Five days after the attack, the cut was still healing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Stefan said moments later the pain hit and he saw the back of his attacker, who had dreadlocks and appeared intoxicated.

He said the attacker pushed the emergency exit button and left the bus while passengers called police.

“Everything was in a blur at the time,” he said.

“Some [passengers] asked if I was okay, and one offered me water.”

Before moving to New Zealand, Stefan had served in the Austrian military but told the Herald his training could not have prevented the unexpected assault from behind.

Bus driver Stefan said his manager believed a hop card was used to cut him. Photo / Dean Purcell
Bus driver Stefan said his manager believed a hop card was used to cut him. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We’ve been told by our company, Kinetic, and Auckland Transport never to argue with passengers and to let them do what they want to do, and I know that.

“But what do you do when the passenger just attacks you from the back out of nowhere?”

Last month, Auckland bus driver Rajnish Trehan suffered facial injuries after he was attacked by a passenger following racial abuse on September 7, on the Number 18 bus in Avondale near Great North Rd. Photo / Supplied
Last month, Auckland bus driver Rajnish Trehan suffered facial injuries after he was attacked by a passenger following racial abuse on September 7, on the Number 18 bus in Avondale near Great North Rd. Photo / Supplied

Auckland City West area commander Inspector Alisse Robertson said police were investigating the assault.

“CCTV footage of the incident has been reviewed, and we are following positive lines of enquiry.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Duncan McGrory, AT’s public transport service operations manager, said it was aware of the incident and was working with police and its bus operator.

“Our bus drivers do an incredible job ...[and] deserve to feel safe in their place of work.

“We operate over 13,500 bus trips every weekday and thankfully the vast majority of our passengers are great.”

He said AT was taking action to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers, “but unfortunately there is no single quick fix”.

AT’s project team was “moving as quickly as possible” to retrofit its fleet of 1300 buses with safety screens, with the goal of outfitting 80% of the fleet in the next two years. .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last month, another driver Rajnish Trehan was abused and punched and left requiring hospital and dental treatment in a racially charged attack by a passenger. .

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand