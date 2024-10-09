He had viewed CCTV footage with his manager but it remained unclear what kind of weapon was used in the attack.

“It could have been a small knife, but if that was the case, I believe the cut would have been much deeper,” he said.

“My manager seems to think it was a Hop card that he used to assault me.”

“Initially there was no pain, just like I was electrocuted or something, but then a passenger came up to me and said I was bleeding.

“I touched my neck and that was when I knew I had been cut.”

Five days after the attack, the cut was still healing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Stefan said moments later the pain hit and he saw the back of his attacker, who had dreadlocks and appeared intoxicated.

He said the attacker pushed the emergency exit button and left the bus while passengers called police.

“Everything was in a blur at the time,” he said.

“Some [passengers] asked if I was okay, and one offered me water.”

Before moving to New Zealand, Stefan had served in the Austrian military but told the Herald his training could not have prevented the unexpected assault from behind.

Bus driver Stefan said his manager believed a hop card was used to cut him. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We’ve been told by our company, Kinetic, and Auckland Transport never to argue with passengers and to let them do what they want to do, and I know that.

“But what do you do when the passenger just attacks you from the back out of nowhere?”

Last month, Auckland bus driver Rajnish Trehan suffered facial injuries after he was attacked by a passenger following racial abuse on September 7, on the Number 18 bus in Avondale near Great North Rd. Photo / Supplied

Auckland City West area commander Inspector Alisse Robertson said police were investigating the assault.

“CCTV footage of the incident has been reviewed, and we are following positive lines of enquiry.”

Duncan McGrory, AT’s public transport service operations manager, said it was aware of the incident and was working with police and its bus operator.

“Our bus drivers do an incredible job ...[and] deserve to feel safe in their place of work.

“We operate over 13,500 bus trips every weekday and thankfully the vast majority of our passengers are great.”

He said AT was taking action to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers, “but unfortunately there is no single quick fix”.

AT’s project team was “moving as quickly as possible” to retrofit its fleet of 1300 buses with safety screens, with the goal of outfitting 80% of the fleet in the next two years. .

Last month, another driver Rajnish Trehan was abused and punched and left requiring hospital and dental treatment in a racially charged attack by a passenger. .

