Ōtāhuhu homicide: Police charge 31-year-old, further charges not ruled out

A man has been charged in connection with a homicide after another man was found critically injured at a South Auckland property, and subsequently died in hospital.

Inquiries began after a callout to Beatty St in Ōtāhuhu at 8.30pm on Sunday, after a man was seriously injured. He died overnight.

