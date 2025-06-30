A man has been charged in connection with a homicide after another man was found critically injured at a South Auckland property, and subsequently died in hospital.

Inquiries began after a callout to Beatty St in Ōtāhuhu at 8.30pm on Sunday, after a man was seriously injured. He died overnight.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said a 31-year-old was detained yesterday afternoon before he was charge later that day with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in Manukau District Court today.

“This is a great result and police haven’t ruled out the possibility of further charges.”