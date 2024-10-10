Air New Zealand staffer sacked after bypassing Customs queue, Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida and why police are cutting more than 100 jobs.

Two girls have been charged with mugging passengers and stealing their mobile phones on a frequently used Auckland bus route.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, allegedly stole two passengers’ phones on route 70 about 11am yesterday. They allegedly tried robbing another person on the same bus route on Saturday.

In the most recent incident, a male associate allegedly assaulted a third person who tried to intervene.

All three alleged offenders fled the bus as police were called. Inspector Rakana Cook said police found and arrested them in the East Tāmaki area.