Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Girls allegedly mugged Auckland bus passengers - aggravated robberies, assault on route 70

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Air New Zealand staffer sacked after bypassing Customs queue, Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida and why police are cutting more than 100 jobs.

Two girls have been charged with mugging passengers and stealing their mobile phones on a frequently used Auckland bus route.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, allegedly stole two passengers’ phones on route 70 about 11am yesterday. They allegedly tried robbing another person on the same bus route on Saturday.

In the most recent incident, a male associate allegedly assaulted a third person who tried to intervene.

All three alleged offenders fled the bus as police were called. Inspector Rakana Cook said police found and arrested them in the East Tāmaki area.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police charged the two girls with two counts of aggravated robbery. The second charge relates to the October 5 incident.

A 15-year-old boy, the girl’s alleged accomplice, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Rakana said: “In one instance yesterday, one of the victims suffered a black eye after being needlessly assaulted.

“There is no place for this violence in our community whatsoever.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’d like to acknowledge our frontline, CIB and Youth Aid staff for their work in bringing about charges against these three.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand