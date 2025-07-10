New Zealand First is on the cusp of double digits in a new poll that has Winston Peters’ party ahead of its coalition partner, Act.

The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll released this afternoon also shows National regaining top spot over Labour, but the two party leaders have almost identical levels of support.

The poll, conducted between July 2-6, found NZ First had jumped 3.7 percentage points to 9.8% when compared to the last poll in June.

It means Peters and his party have leapfrogged both the Greens and Act for the first time. The Green Party came in at 9.4%, an increase of 1.2 points, while Act was unchanged on 9.1%.

Meanwhile, National had reversed its fortunes with a 0.4-point increase to 33.9%, pulling ahead of Labour, which had dropped 3.2 points to 31.6%. The June poll found Labour had more support than National (34.8% vs 33.5%).