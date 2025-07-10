Advertisement
NZ First surges past Act in new Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Resources Minister Shane Jones joins Ryan Bridge on Herald discussing resourcing jobs. Video / Herald Now

New Zealand First is on the cusp of double digits in a new poll that has Winston Peters’ party ahead of its coalition partner, Act.

The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll released this afternoon also shows National regaining top spot over Labour, but the two party leaders have almost identical levels

