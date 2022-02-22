Police clash with protesters outside Parliament on Monday night. Photo / George Heard

Terrorists and their 'targets'

During the "Troubles" in Northern Ireland, terrorists would label contractors, pizza delivery guys, and taxi drivers who provided services to the security forces as "legitimate targets". In their perverse logic, this made it okay to intimidate, harass or kill these innocent people trying to make their living.

Anti-mandate protesters have made tow-truck operators — and on occasion, journalists — targets using their perverse "freedom" logic. If the protesters persist in behaving like terrorists, the authorities should start treating them like terrorists.

I have often exercised my right to peaceful protest, and will no doubt do so again. Civil disobedience can be legitimate, as long as it does not unfairly impinge on the rights of fellow citizens. The current protests are neither peaceful nor legitimate.

Eoghan Walsh, Wellington.

Great divide

There is an irony in the politicians' concerns that protesters are being swayed by misinformation.

We have the leader of the National Party trying to convince us (NZ Herald, February 22) we are a divided society when it comes to vaccinations, even though 95 per cent of the people are vaccinated.

It seems misinformation and inflammatory statements are sanctioned in the political arena if it suits politicians' aspirations, but not in the community.

J L Jones, Devonport.

Masterful strategy

In the space of 24 hours, my opinion of Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has flipped from dithering fool to tactical genius. His befuddled performance on Q&A, and weak backdown over towing threats signalled weakness to the protesters. "When weak, appear strong; when strong, appear weak," wrote Sun Tzu.

Then, at 3am on Monday, he struck. George Washington famously asked of prospective generals, "but is he lucky?"

Coster got lucky.

The hotheads decided to throw human excrement at the police. Whatever sympathy they had evaporated. The battle has been won. Coster can take deserved comfort from Kipling: "If you can keep your head, when all about you are losing theirs, and blaming it on you ... you'll be a man, my son."

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Time to talk

Public empathy was already waning for the protesters at Parliament, and the revolting action of some of them on Monday will have eroded that empathy even further. Fear and stress aren't a pretty sight up close, and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster believes his police are doing their level best to "police by consent" under very trying circumstances.

Unfortunately, the Commissioner now finds himself in an intractable situation growing worse every day.

Do we really want to see the tragic, ugly scenes so common overseas if the police choose to use force to dispel the crowds? Those crowds include children who have no say in being there.

If we value the police and the difficult job they do, the Government must urgently send trained negotiators in to deflate the standoff before a tragedy occurs. It isn't giving in or giving up, just common sense, pro-active governance.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Four things

Christopher Luxon (NZ Herald, February 22) discusses "healing the chasm of division" and concludes, "National urges the Government to join us in taking up that challenge".

So, after sniping at the Government at every opportunity in the middle of the pandemic — its ideas ricocheting against reality with all the punch of confetti — National wants to look good.

New Zealand faces wicked problems. First, the "service economy" was always dribble. We don't need people who can serve at a table, we need people who can build a house. Second, banks have destroyed the financial system. On behalf of their shareholders, they plucked "money" out of thin air and gave it to "smart" people to "invest" in houses. The banks must be directed by the state and the money given to people who need a house to live in.

Third, if we want to live in a safe society, it must be paid for, and fair. That means capital gains tax and death duties.

Fourth, if we want to live on this planet, we need to stop heating it up.

Dennis Horne, Howick.

A noisy few

There is no decision that governments ever made anywhere that 100 per cent of the population agree with. Division of views is normal, although I cannot understand people who could possibly view matters differently to me.

Then there are the fringe extreme views, usually held by unbalanced people who have another agenda.

Democracy still functions but the fringe, small minority do not decide for the majority.

Dennis Pahl, Tauranga.

Faith, not race

With other readers, I am saddened and angered by the attack on our Muslim sisters at a New Zealand school (NZ Herald, February 16). My heart goes out to them and their whānau.

However, I believe this article has reinforced a misunderstanding.

The followers of Islam are not a "race". Muslims come from many lands, including Pākehā, born in New Zealand. Perhaps without the aggressors realising it, the young Muslim women were not attacked because of their race, they experienced violence because of their religious beliefs. This is an important distinction.

There is no doubt that New Zealand has a problem with racism, we have far to go on the shared journey of welcome and acceptance of those from different lands. However, race and faith are not the same.

The people of Aotearoa New Zealand deserve opportunities to recognise the diversity, richness and challenges of people with varied religious beliefs.

It's important we talk with one another from this perspective.

Hiding the dimensions of faith and religious belief behind "race" is misleading and unhelpful in addressing the urgent need for interreligious dialogue and understanding.

Colin MacLeod, director, National Centre for Religious Studies.

Held without cause

Coming from Canada, my aunt flies into MIQ today. Triple Pfizer-vaxxed and tested negative, she will be held for seven days by Government edict, while thousands of Covid positive cases are permitted to self-isolate unmonitored in the community — if they bother to get tested at all.

There is no scientific justification for this ridiculous policy.

Juliet Golightly, Whangārei.

Strike force

As a former serviceman who was involved in the '51 wharf strikes, I am of the opinion that the present occupiers of Trevor's lawn should consider themselves extremely fortunate that Sid Holland is not wielding the position of power in this country, as he did then.

I venture to say it would have been done and dusted much sooner.

Ralph Williams, Pahi.

Familiar faces

Funny, I was just wondering what Russell Coutts was doing, I hadn't heard about him for a while. He must have thought the same thing, so now he's found his way back into the public eye. The same could be said about Gilda Fitzpatrick, only I wasn't wondering about her.

S P McMonagle, Greenhithe.

Made of honour

Graham Ashley (NZ Herald, February 22) made some really good observations about our knighthood policies. Historically, the Prime Minister and Speaker are automatically entitled to be honoured. There will be public outrage if Trevor Mallard sleepwalks into the top gong.

It should never be a given that these honours are automatic. We can only hope that they do the "honourable" thing, take the lead from Helen Clark and decline.

Dave Miller, Matua.

More than games

China did a magnificent job of the Winter Olympics. The athletes were magnificent.

I watched something of all but mostly skiing, snowboarding, and skating. I had tears running down my face.

After watching the final, with all the speeches, I do hope people of planet Earth of all races colours and creeds really try hard to be kinder to each other.

Susan Lawrence, Meadowbank.

Short & sweet

On Coutts

I agree with Roger Hawkins, regarding Sir Russell Coutts (NZ Herald, Feb 21). I wondered why he released his intention to go to Wellington to support the protesters. Publicity, I guess. Does anyone care? Kay Wheeler, Huapai.

On economy

New Zealand: We compete with the richest people in the world for houses, and compete with the poorest people in the world for jobs. C. C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On rail

Looking at the taxpayers' cost of subsidising the Hamilton rail service, it might be more cost-effective to fly every single person to Auckland by helicopter. Much quicker too, and door to door. Warwick Ayres, Herne Bay.

On isolating

Can I suggest isolation should be targeted to the clinically vulnerable, elderly and the Labour front bench? John Robson, Herne Bay

On liberty

Where can I buy a Covid mask with the magic word "freedom" printed boldly across it?John O'Neill, Whangārei.

On weather

Oh dear, back comes the unbearable humidity ... obviously, the Government's fault.

Lois McGough, Ōrewa.

The Premium Debate

Luxon calls for unity

Nicely put from Luxon and it's where we need to head if we want to avoid the bitter divide that America currently has. Darren B.

It's like he's read all the sound bites from conservative commentators and used that to make his speech. It's actually a slap in the face to most Kiwis who agree with the measures we've taken and who want to protect the vulnerable in our society. How about actually coming up with some policies we can get behind? Rachel B.

It's quite clear that Luxon is out of his depth when it comes to policy. All he seems to articulate are generalities that deal with the peripheral stuff, without the details about how it can be done or achieved. Maybe he needs another few years to understand politics. Good luck but sorry, so far, he's a novice. Suhail R.

Well said by Luxon. While there are some "crazies" in the protest, many are rational and pragmatic people pushed too hard by the singular focus of Government on the use of restrictions. The country is 95 per cent vaccinated. Numerous inconsistencies in policy, some illogical. It's time to map a clear pathway to the "new" normal. Philip B.

Luxon flip-flops weekly. He backed the Government's approach on the protests but now questions it? Sorry, but he is a poor choice for National as leader. Tim F.