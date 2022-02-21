Protesters crowded together to listen to speakers during day 14 of the Covid-19 convoy protest and occupation at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Neoliberal rhetoric

Aotearoa is one of the wealthier nations on earth. This affords the luxury to protest without being killed, persecuted, or violent ramifications. We must acknowledge this privilege with gratitude.

Generally, protest relates to issues for the common good, such as climate change, social equality, indigenous rights, anti-racism, decolonisation.

This protest is against a "temporary" mandate because of a global pandemic. It has been described as both petty and grandiose, contrary to the common good.

What raises anxiety levels for many is what this illogical, although well-resourced, protest represents. Pursuing selfish freedom reinforces neoliberal rhetoric, at the heart of this copycat protest. The strain of the failure of the capitalist model leaves us all frustrated and humiliated as the equity gap stretches and the realisation the planet cannot sustain this 40-year experiment.

However, this action tears at the fabric of all that is good and necessary in our free corner of the world; common decency to each other, and the obligations of civic life. Let us not lose a sense of what we are good at as a nation.

Protesters, time to implement a dignified retreat with gratitude for your privileged position. You've made your point.

Liz Palmer, Dunedin.

Losing the room

I was a senior sergeant in charge of the Auckland Harbour Bridge when it was blocked by protesters during the 1981 Springbok tour. We had planned for that.

The reaction was swift. Vehicles were removed with force as necessary, and people were arrested for a breach of the peace and processed without conviction.

The Parliament protest is now a mess aided and abetted by an idiot Speaker requiring huge Police deployment from throughout New Zealand. Not speaking with the protesters, rather than at the protesters, is a huge mistake by this all-at-sea Prime Minister and, dare I say, National. No glib phrases, waving and smiling, is going to fix this, because this Prime Minister and the Speaker have "lost the room".

What on earth is the Prime Minister going to say in her "Harvard Commencement Speech?" Immigration is at a standstill; nurses and doctors are stressed; we don't have enough personed ICU beds; Covid test analysts are going on strike. "Gosh, we did so well and I am so proud of the team of five million, make that three, make that one, are there any team members there?"

Ian Hanley, Hamilton.

Know thy enemy

It is perfectly obvious that when the infection rate and hospital admissions are declining to very low levels that the mandates will be lifted.

Maybe not all at once. And perhaps not at all if another virulent stain strikes the world.

It is the unvaccinated individuals who are the very people who will be hosts for a new strain to develop in.

It is time for the protesters to put aside their egos and do their bit to help their community and the world overcome this foe. Think of the well-being of the entire community.

Fight yes. But fight for the well-being of your family. Your friends.

Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

Failing to act

Whatever one's opinion on the protest cause or causes there is one unarguable fact, the law should be upheld.

The obvious way to deal with lawbreakers is to act early and decisively. This has not happened. Both the Government and the Police have allowed the occupiers to erect structures, damage landscaping, stay overnight, harass people, disrupt business and block traffic for over a week.

The only message which can be read into such procrastination is encouragement for this and future occupations.

That is a failure in anyone's books.

Graham Carter, Herne Bay.

Results focused

I might not understand what the protesters are doing in Wellington but I am seriously impressed that they have constructed a functioning village in a couple of days. So guys, what are you like with light rail and harbour crossings? It should be a doddle to people with such organising ability.

Your leaders may also be interested in the upcoming Auckland City elections; we need councillors who can achieve things and a mayor with guts to stand up to central government, which we have seen you do already.

And looking a year further, there are parliamentary elections. We are tired of this lot and empty promises, why not move off the muddy grass into the plush offices and deliver something? You couldn't do any worse.

So much talent should be put to good use.

Alan McArdle, Glen Eden.

Māori interests

I read with interest John Tamihere's commentary (NZ Herald, February 17).

I am a complete outsider. My ancestry is Black, White, Jewish, Malay, and Filipino. I was born in South Africa in the mid-1950s and given the ethnic identity of Coloured. I left for Canada 30 years ago and have been in New Zealand for 20 years.

One can easily see that the current political system has failed the Māori people in education, health, welfare, justice, and political power.

Ministries of education, health, welfare, and justice administered by a Māori parliament could go some way to addressing the problems currently experienced by the Māori population of New Zealand.

To redress this, I agree with Tamihere that these agencies should be established in which Māori interests are a primary focus.

In New Zealand, there is no great pre-disposition to discriminate against Māori. Rather, it is a case of benign neglect which has contributed to the current parlous state of Māori.

Should such a system of Māori self-determination come to be, unlike in South Africa, individuals would be free to avail themselves of whatever entity suits their needs.

Robert J. Puren, Glenfield.

Peer shaped

The British knighthood and dame club is a political plaything that ceased being appropriate for New Zealand long ago.

Politicians Sir Douglas Graham and Sir William Birch were awarded knighthoods simply for doing their government jobs. Former prime minister Helen Clark sensibly did away with this plaything but Sir John Key brought it back again. Not surprisingly, it followed that he and Sir Bill English were each awarded knighthoods. Australia has fiddled with this but currently does not award these honours. Neither does Canada.

Graham Astley, Remuera.

East overlooked

It is amazing that with all the chat about light rail no one has mentioned the big green elephant in the room. Te Irirangi Drive in South Auckland has a massive centre green strip running the full length which was supposed to have a rail line on it for East Auckland.

It seems that inner-city yuppies want light rail to trim down a 15-minute drive to work when the South/East Auckland roads that they don't give a damn about are clogged to the hilt.

Super City? Yeah right, as long as you don't live in the poorer suburbs on the fringes, eh?

James G McCormick, Gisborne.

Test delays

The news that Covid test results will take five days is further evidence of poor planning for Omicron. The situation could be helped if rapid antigen tests (RATs) were readily available.

In his September 2020 report, Dr Brian Roche recommended the use of rapid antigen tests but this was not acted upon by the Government until February this year when it commandeered tests ordered by private businesses. Having to go to a testing station and queue for a RAT test is not an ideal solution.

Australia has 60 suppliers of RATs and they are available to everybody. Once again our Government was slow to follow the advantages of overseas experience in Covid management. Why?

Janie Weir, Newmarket.

Staying positive

In terms of both the Ukraine and Covid challenges, the stream of worst-case scenarios, daily repeated by news media and some politicians, get very tiring. It is almost as if the pessimists have taken over and are hell-bent on having the worst-case scenario realized. That is not the way to improve the future.

This quote from Professor David S. Landes captures it well: "In this world, the optimists have it, not because they are always right, but because they are positive. Even when wrong, they are positive, and that is the way of achievement, correction, improvement, and success. Educated, eyes-open optimism pays; pessimism can only offer the empty consolation of being right."

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Short & sweet

On protest

I assume that I can now park anywhere, camp anywhere, and damage public property with no ramifications. Phil Dally, New Plymouth.

An old joke goes if you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun. There are a lot in Wellington having fun at great cost to the local people and the country. Time for them to pay for it. Gale Gibson, Sunnyhills.

Jarrod Gilbert gives the police commissioner the benefit of the doubt but history will record "Coster's Last Stand". Dennis Horne, Howick.

Housing Minister Megan Woods should use her initiative and declare the protesters' campsite an innovative state housing project. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On development

Turning protected reserves into apartments goes to show that even things set in concrete can be broken. Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

On works

The Transmission Gully project is late and over budget. But nothing like that will happen to Auckland's light rail project. Right? Keith Berman, Remuera.

The Premium Debate

Don't buy unemployment insurance 'baloney'

As a self-employed person I received very little from the Government in the wage subsidy schemes and as far as I can tell won't get much out of this idea either. The Government cannot seem to think beyond the standard battery hen employee model for any scheme it comes up with. Kiwisaver is the same. Marcus A.

It works in other countries well, why would you call it baloney? Why a person earning a decent salary, only earns the same unemployment benefit, like a person who hasn't worked a day in his/her life, is mind-boggling. People earning good money have generally more committed outgoings that the benefit does not cover. Then again we still have people paying the bare minimum into Kiwisaver; seems we don't like compulsory deductions, yet we have a lousy track record when it comes to savings and looking after ourselves for the future. Stefan N.

Who says it works well in other countries? This has all the hallmarks of ACC, which on one hand allows people with high risk all care and no responsibility, and on the other hand people with low risk subsidising those with high risk without choice. Kirk S.

And those calling for a flat rate forget the tax differential between the two scenarios.... a higher earner has also paid so much more tax over their career and will continue to in their next job. Welcome to Socialist New Zealand where we are ruled by envy politics. Emma C.