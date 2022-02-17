Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Rapid antigen tests, house prices, Children's Commissioner, and Russia

9 minutes to read
Stacey Simpson from Whanganui Central City Pharmacy with a rapid test for Covid 19. Photo / Bevan Conley

Stacey Simpson from Whanganui Central City Pharmacy with a rapid test for Covid 19. Photo / Bevan Conley

NZ Herald

Testing times, indeed
Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins says don't get tested unless you actually have Covid symptoms as it is causing problems for the testers and the testing labs.
But, until late December, alternative rapid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.