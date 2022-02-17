Stacey Simpson from Whanganui Central City Pharmacy with a rapid test for Covid 19. Photo / Bevan Conley

Testing times, indeed

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins says don't get tested unless you actually have Covid symptoms as it is causing problems for the testers and the testing labs.

But, until late December, alternative rapid antigen tests were banned, even when businesses were willing to pay for and import their own. Was he afraid of businesses doing what he had said wasn't possible or practical and showing how out of touch he, the Government, and the Health Ministry were with how the rest of the world was acting?

Time to admit they got it wrong and let those who can help do just that. Exactly what happened at the start of the outbreak when they needed private enterprise to obtain desperately needed PPE gear. Don't mention the vaccine debacle, where not having them ordered in time was defended by saying it wasn't a race. Sorry, but it was and still is a race, a race to keep ahead of Covid infections and the damage they can cause.

They say pride comes before a fall. Well, the fall is here. Don't let pride stand in the way of what's best for the country.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Home to roost

Brooke van Velden (deputy leader, Act) discusses the problems of those wanting to own their own home. I agree the situation is very difficult. However, her only suggestion is to have an inquiry (yes, let's have more inquiries). Solutions please, Brooke.

Also, Netflix is by no stretch a necessity. It is a nice-to-have. Cancel it if you are having difficulty budgeting for a mortgage.

V. Parker, Whangamatā.

Suffer the children

The Government proposes replacing the Children's Commissioner role that has worked well for the past 30 years with a commission.

Current and previous commissioners have spoken out against the change and the potential loss of independence. The bill argues that a sole commissioner cannot be across the complex and varied issues children face.

Jacqui Southey, who is campaigning against the change, asks, "Isn't that like saying a sole prime minister can't lead our country due to the complexity of the issues we face?"

This seems to be an attempt to silence a strong independent voice campaigning for children's rights, sorely needed when we have high child poverty rates and significant issues with Oranga Tamariki.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

House divisions

Bringing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker for his actions on Friday when the sprinklers were turned on and the crappy music played shows how out of touch National has become. Many of us found it totally appropriate as the hot-blooded rhetoric and violent harassment definitely needed hosing down.

David Seymour's meeting with the protesters succeeds only in giving aid and comfort to those who undermine the rule of law and threaten violence of the worst kind.

Did he not see the message chalked in front of Parliament?

Rosemary MacKenzie, Rotorua.

Policy shuffle

In recent days, the Parliamentary protest has caused some opposition politicians to "adjust and shuffle" their stance on vaccine mandates; despite the fact that the country is facing a serious escalation in Omicron infections.

Once again they have one eye on popularity rather than both on the health and welfare of our population.

We are to be thankful that the Government retains its stance of general public good rather than minority public opinion.

John Wilkinson, Stonefields.

Where's the spread?

Has there been a massive and uncontrollable outbreak of the virus in Wellington? Why not?

Hundreds, maybe thousands of people have been disregarding all the rules and recommendations for over a week and, it seems, there are no adverse indications so far. Perhaps the rules are excessive.

Graham Steenson, Whakatāne.

Passing phase

Among the Herald photos from the protest at Parliament, I see a placard saying, "Natural immunity 99.6% effective." I see no mask-wearing and no social distancing in the crowd of protesters.

Apparently, these people want to catch this vicious virus and want to pass it on to others. Their freedom to adopt this stance has been made possible by the 90 per cent of the population already vaccinated who are trying not to pass on the virus.

Bill Keir, Whangārei.

Setting past aside

In reply to Carl Rosel (NZ Herald, February 16), when I was a boy and youth, the Luftwaffe bombed my UK city and threatened invasion. The German administration directed by Hitler did terrible things through Europe and the Soviet Union, particularly in Ukraine, etc. The history is well known.

The German U-boats came close to success in 1943 in starving us to death in the UK.

I served in the Royal Navy Submarine Service just after the war before Nato, making our presence known to Stalin to discourage his ambitions to spread communism by force through ruined Europe.

At 91, am I now supposed to hate or despise the German or Russian people? I don't think so. I remember Stalin executed many Russians including officers of the Red Army during the siege of Moscow. I recall the irony of Hitler being Austrian and Stalin a native of Georgia.

Let us move on with optimism, not bitterly linger in a past where much of the world was led by vicious psychopaths.

Peter Hulme, Taupō.

Fixed it for you

In recent editions, the Herald has provided readers with some lessons in opportunity cost and transport solutions for Auckland.

Rather than follow the agendas of "working groups", I offer the Government the benefit of the obvious ranking: 1. Mill Rd project, South Auckland. 2. Second harbour bridge (road and cycle with potential for rail later). 3. Install safety barriers on major highways and cycleways. 4. Reverse the council limits to access in the CBD. 5. Airport link to existing rail.

Entirely unranked: light rail through Mt Albert.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Emptying reserves

Today, I sat through an Auckland Council hearing to lift the reserve status of many reserves throughout our city.

I was horrified to hear staff from Panuku and the council saying these open spaces are no longer needed.

The Auckland Unitary Plan has been overridden by the Enabling Housing Supply Act. We are fast becoming so over-intensified with three-storey houses that there will be barely a blade of grass left within our residential areas.

Certainly, the lockdown has proved the value of all reserves and the importance of access to them.

I implore the Mayor to take the lead and resolve that council's Finance and Performance Committee resolution of last year to dispose of 83 council-owned properties across the city to raise money from "asset recycling" be revoked.

Selling open space is abhorrent and is abrogating our responsibilities for future generations.

The current elected members should hang their heads in shame.

Jan O'Connor, deputy chair, Devonport-Takapuna Local Board.

Zero chance

The plan to have zero road deaths by 2050 is little more than clickbait headline-grabbing. Can't happen. Won't happen.

As Scotty, the engineer aboard the Starship Enterprise was wont to say, "Ye cannae defy the laws of physics, Jim."

The only way to achieve it is to have a person with a red flag walking in front of each vehicle. And even then it wouldn't work because the red-flag people would get run over by frustrated drivers.

David Morris, Hillsborough.

Short & sweet

On towies

Tow truck operators are a lot braver up here in Auckland. At any rate, they are with old ladies who've had one coffee too many. Sue Newman, Beach Haven.

On Ardern

I read that the Prime Minister has "admonished" the Act leader for speaking to the protesters. Who does she think she is? She cannot control politicians from other parties. Janet Boyle, Orewa.

Wendy Tighe-Umbers writes (NZ Herald, Feb 16) that if her staff were upset they would discuss it and the PM needs to do the same. I am not one of the PM's staff. She is supposed to work for us actually. S. Hansen, Whangārei.

On conversion

I'm surprised at the number of people who voted against the Conversion Practices Prohibition legislation. Are these people back in the Dark Ages? Susan Wilson, Surfdale.

On mandates

The big stick was waved and many jumped to have a vaccination against their will. At 90+ per cent, maybe it's time to put the big stick down. Katherine McLauchlan, Mairangi Bay.

On restrictions

To reduce or eliminate road deaths there should be a limit of 100 vehicles on any road at any one time. Ridiculous? Of course. No more ridiculous, however, than the current restrictions on gatherings. Ray Gilbert, Papamoa Beach.

On convoy

Protest. What protest? I thought they were freedom campers. Dick Ayres, Auckland Central.

The Premium Debate

Wage rise the 'last straw'

I earn slightly more than the new minimum wage and I certainly won't get a pay rise. This will just take more out of my pocket with the price of everything increasing. Why can the Government not think outside the usual "raise minimum wage" line and think about things that benefit all people? Such as the first $18k tax-free, remove GST from fruit and veges, drop taxes from petrol prices. Those sorts of things would actually help.Catherine M.

The problem is, it's not just a hike in the minimum wage. Everybody up the food chain wants a hike to keep in step. Couldn't have picked a worse time to do it. Of course, Grant Robertson will somehow attribute the impacts to global factors. Andy G.

Business owners that can't pay the new minimum wage shouldn't be in business. Unemployment is at 3.2 per cent. We don't need to punish working people with low wages just to keep every struggling business alive. Steve E.

Except those struggling businesses are the ones providing the employment. If they go under, then the employees lose their jobs. Now, where is the sense in that? Marlene H.

People deserve to live off a living wage of $22.75… wait, did I say $22.75? I meant $23.50… wait, no I actually mean $24.25… no, now it's $25.75… no, hold on now they need $27.50… stop, wait, now it's $31.25…This is what inflation does. Kiwis don't simply need a minimum pay increase, they need an increase in their ability to purchase and the security and confidence that comes with lower inflation. Luke H.

Business is glossing over the fact that all the extra cash will go back to business. Also, regardless of what they say, they can and will put their prices up. There is no documented evidence that a business has gone broke because minimum wages have increased. If you can prove me wrong, do so with some hard factual evidence. Christine W.