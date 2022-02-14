Protesters during the anti-vaccine mandate occupation on Parliament's front lawn. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Know thy enemy

This group outside Parliament, I believe, was being orchestrated by another populist movement.

I see very close similarities between this protest and one in Canada, which ex-US President Donald Trump has indicated he will support.

I see much of what is happening as a reaction to high levels of inequality in our current neoliberal economy, which is creating a chasm between rich and poor. That populist movement is capitalising on the anti-vax, anti-mandate feeling.

This is a fire that may be difficult to put out and may lead to the wrong people getting their hands on the levers of power.

Inequality is the real enemy here, not mandates.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Mandate motives

A vaccine mandate refresher for those who need it.

Most customers do not want to patronise businesses where staff and other customers are not vaccinated.

Employers asked for the mandate to avoid costly legal disputes.

Mandates deliver the greatest good for the greatest number – that's democracy.

Vaccine mandates actually save lives while reducing the burden on the health system.

The perceived loss of personal freedom pales by comparison.

Michael Smythe, Northcote Pt.

'Seething anger'

Matthew Hooton (NZ Herald, February 11) states a "reasonable" segment of the population has a "seething anger" toward the Government and claims this is "legitimate".

These people presumably belong to the 36 per cent of us that "can't tolerate being cut off from the world any longer". However, he fails to measure the resentment of the 58 per cent (who want the borders to stay closed for longer) at this intolerant 36 per cent and his promotion of them.

He talks about "surviving financially or emotionally" while the 58 per cent are probably looking to simply survive and avoid hospitalisation. The claim that Omicron has almost no chance of causing serious illness in the double-vaccinated and boosted appears to be untrue. A UK Health Security Agency study found this vaccine protocol was successful in preventing hospitalisation in just 88 per cent.

Finally, Hooton appears to advise sick people not to get a test and just "hunker down". I think this is disgraceful. Please don't start a Hooton supercluster. Get swabbed if you are sick.

There appears no place in his world of "freedom" for the asthmatic schoolchild, the ill or the elderly. They appear to be expendable.

Allan Bell, Torbay.

Bigger picture

Of course, I realise that Matthew Hooton is a National supporter, and so loses no opportunity to try to criticise the Government. But still, it is a shame that when he wrote his latest article (NZ Herald, February 11), he had not already read the article in the same edition by Professor Roger Morris.

Of course, there have been instances when things could have been handled better. No administration is perfect. But to constantly harp on about those, instead of looking at the bigger picture, simply causes disharmony and resentment in the community. This leads to the kind of actions we are currently seeing in Wellington.

Chris Chivers, Waiake.

Good news

Congratulations on publishing Professor Roger Morris (NZ Herald, February 11), an epidemiologist and economist who has contributed to disease control in more than 50 countries.

This balanced, informed and clear message is what we need in the NZ Herald and from other leading media. I am looking forward to seeing a front-page interview with him very soon.

Anna Lee, Pt Chevalier.

Kindness of stranger

My mother-in-law has terminal cancer and my husband and I cannot get to New Zealand from Australia to either say farewell to her or support my father-in-law. Both are 78.

It is hard but we understand. Covid is the culprit.

But it did make us all the more appreciative when we heard a random stranger had driven my father-in-law from Domain Lodge, where he is staying while his wife undergoes treatment at the nearby hospital, to the supermarket for supplies. During Covid.

The woman had overheard him talking on the phone to his daughter saying, without a car, he was struggling. He was also completely exhausted from weeks of medical visits and then the final diagnosis. She drove him there, waited patiently, nicely refused a bottle of wine as thanks, and drove him back.

If that woman reads this, or if anyone knows of her actions, please thank her from his family. We cannot be there to help, and you may think it was a little thing, but you made a huge difference.

Donna Kelly, Daylesford, Australia.

With force

I am sure I express the view of thousands of Kiwis when I thank the police for confronting rabid anti-vaxxers, shown on your telling front page (NZ Herald, February 11).

So often we just accept the thin blue line which constantly protects us but perhaps pinning up this letter of thanks in a few stations might help morale.

There is always a small group of people who think they show their intellectual independence by taking a view contrary to overwhelming scientific medical evidence.

In fact, they demonstrate their stubbornness. Flat-earthers have always been with us.

This pandemic can give some nasty symptoms. Perhaps, when a few have been experienced, the anti-vaxxer enthusiasm will subside.

Dr Harold Coop, Remuera.

Rates share

Your correspondents James Archibald (NZ Herald, February 10) and Craig Fraser (February 11) think that rates should be charged not on house value but on services provided.

I totally agree, and I can assure them that this is "being looked at". It has been "looked at" since three decades ago when John Banks was Minister for Local Government.

By the way, charging for services would be fair but would ratchet up the rates for the poor, which presently are subsidised from the high-value properties.

K. H. Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

Pervasive fear

On average, 500 New Zealanders die each year from influenza and yet we are not locked down, traffic-lighted, or restricted to our bubbles.

With more than 90 per cent of New Zealanders double-vaccinated, why does the Government not allow them to lead normal lives and concentrate on caring for the vulnerable?

At the least, that way we may be able to ease our way out of the present politics of fear that pervades us.

Now that wouldn't be too hard, would it?

Anthony Browne, Birkdale.

Fly byes

I strongly dispute Mr Wright's letter (NZ Herald, February 10) where he states that cans of fly spray do not work on house flies.

Most buyers now know that squashing the fly with the can is effective and drowning the pesky critters with the contents also works well.

However, the most convincing method I have discovered is the use of hairspray. I have had no complaints whatsoever and they go out with a good hairdo - but don't tell my wife.

Warwick Henderson, Mission Bay.

Short & sweet

On protest

The female protester pulled naked from the protest at Parliament is said to be traumatised. Has she given any thought as to how traumatised the police officers might be? Brent Smith, Albany.

To be credible, nobody should talk about "rights and freedoms" without,

in the same breath, talking about responsibilities. Richard Alspach, Dargaville.

The Wellington protests show that we don't seem to have the backbone to accept certain freedoms must be temporarily curtailed to win a war. Perhaps it is a blessing that our grandparents aren't around to witness this selfish behaviour. Vernie Eriksen, Gisborne.

On inflation

The latest minimum wage increase will just mean that the living wage will next increase and then inflation will take off again. This Government has no idea of the implications of its actions. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On politicians

Omicron outbreak may empty Parliament's debating chamber. It could only improve the governance of the country. Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

On wages

In a so-called developed country, which is what New Zealand is supposed to be, no business deserves to exist unless it can pay its employees a liveable wage.

David Hood, Hamilton.

The Premium Debate

Government spending decisions

Great article and some good points raised. This Government has proven itself at every stage and decision bereft of any common sense or understanding of consequences or opportunity cost. They appear to be pushing through their agenda without the thought of what the money could be better spent on - particularly in light of the raging inflation environment we are in. Every dollar should be scrutinised. Every bit of government spending should have this lens applied. We need some grown-ups in charge who understand the value of the dollar. Emma C.

Great article, thanks. How about KiwiSaver is compulsory at a higher rate, and then if people lose their job they can withdraw some of their KiwiSaver funds to support themselves? Similar to first home buyers using some of their KiwiSaver funds for their house deposit. Then we get to use our funds as we need them and we get out what we put in. Much better than Robertson's proposed income insurance scheme which would require another massive Wellington bureaucracy. I don't have any confidence it would be well managed. The Labour Government just doesn't understand prioritising spending. Sue J.

This is actually an excellent idea. The 3.8 per cent remains with the individual and is managed by KiwiSaver. And in a similar theme, some kind of KiwiSaver fees-control (freeze) may be more useful than Poto Williams' rent control. However, this idea is unlikely to fly. Too much common sense, and no benefit (tax) for the Government. Gaut S.

Ideology is more important than cost/effectiveness for this Government. Is it really the time to increase taxes when the purchasing power is diving? Just non-complicated common sense. Thierry M.

It's possible to put in another harbour crossing including rail, cycle and walking options, as well as extend the ordinary rail line from Onehunga to the airport for the same sort of money the Government proposes to spend on the light rail project. No one believes it will be built for $14 billion. The final cost will be $20 billion-plus. John K.