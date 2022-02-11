As travel restrictions are lifted, more compliance will be required with health precautions for everyone's safety. Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

Letter of the week: Reg Dempster, Albany

There are many who will disagree with the proposed opening of our borders and one must admit one is also a bit sceptical. The question is will this markedly increase

the spread of Omicron? Well, providing the incomers play ball and are double vaccinated and isolated sensibly, the answer is probably not. One would assume the assumption is that by the end of this month a large proportion will have had their booster and the number of cases in the community will be in the thousands so what's a few hundred extra? We could not stay isolated forever and while having MIQ has undoubtedly saved many lives it has now become an out-of-date backstop. We are masters of not only our own personal destiny but also of those waiting in trepidation on the front line.

Once again, it's time to step up to the plate and be part of that team again.

Feeder routes

Once again, John Roughan, (Weekend Herald, February 5) has written an insightful piece analysing the options for an Auckland public transport network.

While pointing out the unaffordability of the proposed light rail option, his favouring of the use of buses instead, misses one crucial point that is currently a significant defect of our existing bus system.

There are many parts of our built-up residential urban environs that remain too distant from existing bus routes to be of value and convenience for residents of these areas. In my case, this necessitates a 1km walk uphill from a suburban address to the nearest bus stop, linking to an excellent service located at the Albany-City terminus.

Until transport planners fill this glaring service gap and provide us with a fleet of small local suburban street "feeder" vehicles, Aucklanders will continue, as usual, "to just jump in their cars".

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On board

I agree with Mary Tallon (Weekend Herald, February 5). The idea of a green Dominion Rd, with a modern light rail service running down the middle, is very exciting. I too have seen such beauty, in the city of Bordeaux.

It's so disappointing to see John Roughan and others arguing that we can't afford it. This niggardly attitude has held Auckland back for generations. As Murray Edmond remarks in his book Time to Make a Song and Dance re local burgers' attitudes in the 1960s: their main aim was "spend no money", and if that was unavoidable, "give the work to your mates".

We must accept the need to make massive infrastructure improvements to achieve a city that caters to everyone, not just privileged groups.

It's time for us to make a song and dance and insist on a better city environment, with less traffic and excellent public transport.

V. M. Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Fantastic impression

John Roughan (Weekend Herald, February 5) has been talking to someone who remembers Dominion Rd 70 years ago, with its trams, "forcing traffic to stop for people crossing to tram stops in the middle of the road". There were far fewer vehicles back then. But peak-time traffic would be backed up behind a stopped tram. As soon as it began to move, there would be a mad rush to get as many cars past the tram as possible, before it stopped again. Frustration and hypertension.

We've been shown "artist's impressions" of Dominion Rd. All of them have been dishonest. A snazzy new light-rail train, taking up half the road. A motor scooter in the foreground, a single car in the distance. Dominion Rd traffic at 3am.

The existing bus service in Dominion Rd (Routes 25B, 25L) is excellent. I've tried it. And, all you light rail pundits, so should you. Get a HOP card, and stop messing us about.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Stab in the dark

Former National MP Matt King was wary that his interview with David Fisher (Weekend Herald, February 5) would be what he saw as an "assassination".

It is quite good then that he had a chance to have his say.

"I'm an investigator and I've been investigating. I've been looking into stuff and talking to people who are telling me real stories that are the truth. I think we're being given a story and Kiwis have believed it in good faith.

"We all know it's bullshit, this vaccination is just not supported by the science. This is one of those things that's about controlling people."

That is just part of a story that shows that the main fear King should have about the media, is that the sad reality of his views, presented succinctly by him, would be self-inflicted wounds.

Peter Nicholson, Ruatangata.

House buy-up

It's great to see Graeme Hart (Weekend Herald, February 5), with his most recent purchase of nine homes, join the other 370,000 New Zealand landlords who own three to 20 houses each.

Apparently, they are all doing our first home buyers a "favour" as they reap the benefits of the tax system.

Nothing to see here folks.

M. P. Shanahan, Westmere.

Boom and bust

Last year John Key was warning that the housing boom was over. The Weekend Herald (February 5) revealed that Graeme Hart has bought multiple properties in South Auckland. They both could be right.

My motto is that every day there is a great buy to be found, regardless of what the market sentiment is. Furthermore, if you are buying and selling in the same market, there isn't a problem.

Dave Miller, Matua.

A quick word

A big shout-out to those who continue to keep us safe, including cleaners, hospital staff, GPs, nurses, vaccinators, testers, laboratory staff, scientists, etc. Thanks to every one of you. Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

Not long ago the word ceremony rhymed with the word money. Now that it has become "ceremoany" can we expect money to become "moany"? Tony Evans, Coromandel.

I do hope, if former MP Matt King (Weekend Herald, February 5) has surgery, his surgeon isn't dismissive of masks saying, "rubbish, government control, compliance". Jane Cobcroft, Panmure.

Council annual rates for houses should be based on service and conservancy provided in the suburbs and not on the capital value of the house. Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

John Roughan (Weekend Herald, February 5) is right, the planned rail line is absurd. City rail infrastructure was needed in the 20th century - but it won't be in the 21st. Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

Christopher Luxon needs to articulate a cohesive vision for New Zealand and the National Party in a post-neoliberal world, and not just drift towards neoliberalism 4.0 like the Nats have been doing for the last four years. Ken Beetham, Devonport.

Kick the Australian banks out of NZ. They use our money and pay their customers a pittance. We need banks who will provide a reasonable service. Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

We cannot afford to sacrifice parts of Ukraine to appease Vladimir Putin's ambition. If he is given more ground there he will only want more. David Peart, Mt Maunganui.

That no MP from any party currently in Parliament is prepared to speak up on their behalf is a sign of how small a minority this protest group is. Maybe one day they will realise how stupid they appear to us all. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Surely we can extend the protesters some compassion and empathy? This is not their making, the response is not perfect, there are mistakes and there are many, many New Zealanders that are victims of those mistakes. Patricia Wright, Ponsonby.

The 94 per cent over-12s that have had their second jab is a far more accurate gauge of public sentiment than a demonstration outside Parliament. Peter Jansen, Henderson.

We may not have golf, or any number of luxuries, but thanks to Labour, most of us have our lives. Ginny Innes, Mt Albert.

Isn't turning up at the rally naked pushing the concept of freedom just a little too far? Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

The Government could always lift the fuel prices even higher to reduce the visitors and traffic flow through to Parliament. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.