The thousands of New Zealanders who didn't die in the Covid pandemic are 'an unacknowledged gift to the nation, and to the health system'. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Invisible benefectors

In all the debate about the qualities of MIQ, it is easily forgotten that border controls have been a major tool in ensuring our low death rate.

If New Zealand had suffered the death rate of the United Kingdom – that is, 2000 per million instead of just 10 - we would be talking not about 50-60 deaths nationally as at present, but 10,000.

Those 10,000 are alive and going about their everyday business, many of them elders, Māori, Pacific people, and those with chronic illnesses and disabilities. But they are unheard. They do not know who they are. This is an unacknowledged gift to the nation, and to the health system.

Instead, what we hear is the anguish of the aggrieved who were inconvenienced by border controls. So, alongside the team of 5 million we have the legion of 10,000 Covid survivors – and now the MIQ-aggrieved.

This life-giving gift of MIQ should not go unacknowledged just because the survivors are unheard and hard to identify. It is surely appreciated in our hard-pressed health system.

Peter Davis, elected member, Auckland District Health Board.

Bittersweet sympathy

Many right-wing commentators have been vociferous about the lack of sympathy for New Zealanders trying to get back through the MIQ system. However, there appears to be no sympathy for New Zealanders doing it tough here - parents and children going hungry, suffering through sickness as they are unable to afford doctor's fees, unable to afford proper clothing and school books.

The proposal from Act for a rebate for those paying 30 per cent tax to shelter them from inflation is yet another example.

There appears to be no sympathy for those worst affected and suffering the most, the low-income earners.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Path to peace

Thank you for a very balanced editorial (NZ Herald, February 8). Russia and China are realities of the world.

Russia is the biggest country in Europe and in many ways complementary to the rest of Europe. One has what the other has not. Neighbours need to find ways to get along through the exchange of goods and services and people. Ambitions to stifle that are most likely futile. Far away from Europe, America may have other priorities and views. And remedies like severe sanctions and isolation are not constructive.

The world order is evolving and one-country dominance and hegemony is no longer a given. I believe any talk of war as a solution to problems is misplaced, especially with two major nuclear-armed states on either side. There is a need to listen to the concerns of either side and stop grandstanding by all involved. Peace and prosperity for all requires compromise, cooperation and mutual respect.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Afforded relief

As reported, in "CV shock for families" (NZ Herald, February 8), any Auckland property experiencing a capital value revaluation lift greater than the average of 32 per cent will be penalised. Many low-income families will suffer more than those from the wealthier suburbs.

The Shand Report (still gathering dust from 2007) observed at para 2.10, "The Panel considers that section 101(3)(b) of the Act should be amended to explicitly include council consideration of affordability for low-income households in the development of their revenue and financing policy."

The impeccable Shand Report still carries weight and many of its fine recommendations (including this unaffordability one) have not been adopted.

In present circumstances, where property rates for the foreseeable future will remain in place, relief for poorer families, disadvantaged by the Auckland Council rate increases, must be addressed and counter-balanced by "council's consideration of rates affordability".

Larry N. Mitchell, finance and policy analyst.

Testing averse

Please, no more lectures from the professionals (who are fully employed on government salaries).

The reason people aren't getting tested isn't that they are "lethargic" or "feeling less vulnerable" or "fatigued".

They aren't getting tested because they can't afford to. People are trying to survive.

They have already been to the bank several times to extend their credit, maxed out their credit cards and pared back the fat in order to stay afloat.

They have done everything that has been asked of them: three vaccinations, masks, social distancing and sign-in codes.

They can't do any more.

Being told they have to isolate for five to 14 days will not work. That horse has bolted.

What they need are Paxlovid Covid antivirals and RATs.

Christine and Michael Barnes, Parnell.

Extravagant trees

A news report states that Auckland Council aims to plant, at a cost of $13.3 million, a further 15,000 native trees, mainly in the South Auckland area.

That means that each tree is going to cost $886 to plant.

What sort of rare species is the council going to plant?

Allan Kirk, Masterton.

Park life

Note, the previous letters (NZ Herald, February 4 and 7) from past chairs of the Regional Parks, and friends, to ensure that the regional parks are not included in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park under changed legislation and government control.

Gifts and Auckland ratepayers helped fund these regional, predator-free parks, now considered among the best in New Zealand because of the dedicated staff and volunteers that maintain them.

The native plants, flora, and birds are our heritage and will continue to flourish in the hands that know them the best.

Let's not confuse the issue by including them in the Hauraki Marine Park, which, unlike our regional parks, is in dire need of attention to bring it up anywhere near to the standards of our regional parks.

To do this you need to log into the Auckland Council website, and add your submission against this change of legislation, or complain to your local MP. Time is running out as it was introduced late last year and closes on March 4.

For the future of Auckland's regional parks make your voice heard.

Robin Harrison, Takapuna.

Fast track

The rallying cry for light rail is reminiscent of "Animal Farm" and like this work, the cry has changed to "rapid rail" in memory of Sir Dove-Myer. Pictured alongside idyllic pedestrians and cycle tracks it will be anything but rapid. Ken Yallop (NZ Herald, February 7) has made a great suggestion with his Onehunga loop to Wiri.

If the light rail budget, as is likely, balloons out to $24 billion, this would go a long way on the existing rail network. Rather than a second tunnel from Wynyard Quarter, why not extend the CRL tunnel from Mt Eden to Mt Roskill/Hillsborough and link this to Onehunga, creating a double loop via the airport?

It is to be hoped that the present government will not fast-track the ridiculous light rail proposal before the next election giving time for adequate and representative public feedback.

Robert Densem, New Lynn.

Off the rails

It was a ray of sunshine to see the letter from K. Yallop (NZ Herald, February 7). While generations of idiots continue to push trams and grandiosely styled "light rail", the common sense, safe, economic option of continuing the Onehunga (heavy) rail to the airport, to join up with the mainline in the general vicinity of Manukau City isn't exciting enough for a mention.

As an oldie, I too was nostalgic for our lost trams. There will be no swinging aboard a moving tram as it gets under way. Romantic ideas of trams belong in a very distant past.

A significant portion of the cost of completing the heavy rail triangle should be

the 100 per cent elimination of level crossings on its three sides.

When I broached this idea a few years ago, I suggested that the limited-stops service between Auckland and Hamilton, via the airport, should be a flat fare, regardless of distance travelled.

Make the triangle the commercial, light industrial, high rise residential "heart" of Auckland (south of bridge) and return the current Auckland Port fiasco back to being a practical port.

Who believes the latest idiotic "light rail" suggestion would be completed without a 50 per cent plus cost overrun?

Ken W.J. Lynch, Northcross.

Get on board

I think Ken Yallop (NZ Herald, February 7) completely misses the point when it comes to the proposed light rail to the airport.

The proposed trams are not supposed to be a rapid system from the airport to the city but rather to service the needs of the thousands of people who will be living along that route in the not too distant future.

With the proposed legislation to enable even more intensive housing projects in Auckland City, there have to be more efficient and effective ways for people to move around other than cars and buses. Light rail is the perfect solution.

I, for one, applaud the Government and Auckland City for some forward-thinking and planning. Now just need the courage to get on with it.

Keith King, Onehunga.

Short & sweet

On National

Last time the National Party promised us a more compassionate government, we got Ruth Richardson. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On predictions

It's unfair of Chris Hipkins to compare Covid modellers to weather forecasters. At least the weather experts get it right some of the time. Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

On testing

With the ridiculous rules regarding isolation, particularly of asymptomatic contacts, is it any wonder people are reluctant to be tested? Paul Noonan, Tauranga.

On commentary

Two days into the Winter Olympics and I have already hit the mute button. Where do they get these commentators from and why do they have to yell and shout and talk such endless drivel? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On petrol

The price of petrol in Brisbane is $1.75 per litre. Auckland is $3 per litre. Maybe we are being overcharged? Bob Wichman, Botany.

On polls

It's heartening to see - in spite of the relentless efforts of right-wing commentators to denigrate Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Government - a clear majority of rational New Zealanders continue to recognise their success in keeping Covid at bay. Graeme Lay, Devonport.

The Premium Debate

What has Christopher Luxon done?

If Simon read the Herald's account of National's 2021 AGM he would know their governance and candidate selection processes have already been reformed. He must also know that major policy won't be announced this year, it's still being developed. Practical, achievable policies. John C.

Luxon's immediate attraction is deserved by the way he comes across as caring. He wants change for New Zealanders and that's a big yes from me. Sorry, Jacinda, the fairy dust has settled. Geoff H.

Luxon certainly deserves the love for causing Act/Seymour to crash in the latest poll - which is the best he has achieved so far. Brian H.

The latest poll is depressing. I feel like this country is turning into a basket case. If things carry on like this I will be heading offshore. Christine G.

Didn't Jacinda Ardern receive the same when she was promoted to the top job and idolised when she hadn't done a thing but come up with slogans like, "Let's do this"? Glenn H.

National only has to appear competent, which they didn't over the last few years, but do now, and wait for Labour to implode over the next year or so. Governments lose elections, oppositions don't win them. Polls this far out are largely irrelevant. Kevin C.