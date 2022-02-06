Voyager 2021 media awards
Letters: MIQ, light rail, pay rises, Sir Ian Taylor, the Treaty, parks and the Olympics

10 minutes to read
The last guests leaving Covid-19 MIQ from the Pullman Hotel, Waterloo Quadrant, Auckland, last year. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lottery for MIQ
The MIQ debate will continue to rage unless we identify the nubs of the problem: its fitness for the purpose, and the foolish concept making it a lottery was fair.

