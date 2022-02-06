The last guests leaving Covid-19 MIQ from the Pullman Hotel, Waterloo Quadrant, Auckland, last year. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lottery for MIQ

The MIQ debate will continue to rage unless we identify the nubs of the problem: its fitness for the purpose, and the foolish concept making it a lottery was fair. Whoever decided this was suffering from MIQ (missing IQ). When resources are strained, the pecking order should be determined by two things: the applicant's urgency of need, and their waiting time. A lottery for places is even worse than placing one-armed-bandits, junk food outlets, and grog shops in low-decile areas. It is indiscriminate.

As for fitness for the purpose, the ball was dropped more than a year ago, when the Government dismissed the idea of purpose-built MIQ facilities. That left us begging for both capacity and for the guaranteed filtration of breathing air. Purpose-built MIQ facilities would need to be within easy reach of international airports and would not become redundant. When no longer needed for pandemics, they could still serve as emergency accommodation.

Hugh Webb, Huntington.

Olympic letdown

Great anticipation and write-ups in the Herald, but we were so disappointed with the NZ team's appearance on television at the opening ceremony of the Games. We waited and watched, enjoying the spectacle of the teams coming in with their great enthusiasm, broad smiles and flag waving , acknowledging the stands, in their colourful outfits and obvious pride in their country. At last our team appeared. Oh dear! Drab black outfits, no smiles or flags and eyes fixed ahead as they walked past. No commentary either. What happened? Surely they were excited to be there?

Fairlie Blake, Waihī.

Light rail ludicrous

After wasting millions on reports, it defies logic how the Labour Government and Auckland Council could put forward such a ludicrous scheme for light rail. Look at the map. Heavy rail already goes to Onehunga, a few metre short of the Manukau harbour bridge. At great additional cost, this bridge was designed to carry trains via Onehunga over to Māngere and on to the airport and then link up with the Manukau city station. This would give Auckland an inner-city loop (nearly ready) and an outer southern metropolitan loop servicing a huge population base. Ignoring this vastly more affordable option would be completely loopy. Shame on minister Wood and if Labour pursues this financial folly it stands to loose a massive amount of voter support.

Ken Yallop, Titirangi.

Better transport options

John Roughan is right to question the expense (potentially $1 billion per kilometre) of light rail to the airport, especially as there are cheaper, but more effective options. Extending the heavy rail system from Wiri to Onehunga via the airport, with a simple connection to the proposed freight line from Avondale to Southdown at Onehunga would serve far more people. If the isthmus is to be densified, then the best form of mass transit is surface light rail. The best route would be Queen St, Dominion Rd, Richardson Rd, Maiora Rd, Sandringham Rd, New North Rd, Symonds St, then Queen St, with services in both directions. Although roads are popular, they are polluting. They require vast land, and GHG emissions aside, produce high levels of pollution from tyre dust. New rail station developments at Drury will require settling ponds just for the park and ride facilities. Public transport offers transport equity to the young, old, disabled, poor and those that cannot drive. We need less "me-want" cars.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Update the Treaty

David Seymour's call to scrap the Treaty of Waitangi from NZ law could be considered, at first sight to be at the best, badly timed, and at the worst, racist. However, with the benefit of consideration, there is some merit in Seymour's suggestion.

The intentions of the Treaty are, fundamentally, quite clear — that NZ should be one country, one people, all equal under the law, and all afforded equal opportunities in life. To that end, the Treaty has been an almost complete failure. Having both a European and a Māori version of the Treaty has of course been extremely counter-productive to that end. History shows that the NZ European community had scant regard for the Treaty, in its early years, inflicting many wrongs and injustices on the Māori people.

In later years an effort has been made to right these wrongs, however, an ever-growing attitude of mea culpa, by our law makers, has led to an over-correction, with the pendulum having now swung heavily in the other direction. As a result of that, the Treaty is now being quoted almost ad nauseum — as if it is the panacea of all ills. Unfortunately it is far from that; it could in fact be considered, in many ways, to be "not fit for purpose''.

Perhaps it is now time to revisit the Treaty and update it, not only to correct the obviously inadequate legal aspects of it, but to also make it relevant for today's world — so that we can truly become "One People'', living together in harmony, to the benefit of each and every one of us. That is what the Treaty was meant to achieve, when unfortunately written so badly, all those years ago.

Philip Lenton, Somerville.

Support for Ian Taylor

I support the approach made by Sir Ian Taylor to help the Government in its responding to Covid. It would seem he has been of material assistance in our obtaining additional RATs, which I believe will be much-needed as the Omicron outbreak increases. Why do our Government and ministerial representatives appear so arrogant and propose that high-level advice and discussions around our response to Omicron should remain secret? As New Zealand citizens aren't we entitled to know both what the Covid developments are, and what our strategies to deal with these are? Why would any government wish to keep such information secret from its citizens? Please, we need open and transparent government — which we have been promised — not this secretive, behind-closed-doors approach that appears manipulative and unhealthy for us and our country. Let honesty and light shine in. We will be more supportive if we feel included.

Dr Robert Brown.

Parks proposal protested

As a former Parks Committee chair in Auckland Regional Council and Auckland Council, I'd like to add my voice of other former chairs, Arnold Turner and Bill Burrill, in protesting the outrageous proposal in the draft Regional Parks Management Plan to include 21 regional parks in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park at the same time as moves are being made to change the legislation and governance of the Marine Park.

The regional park network has been built up over more than 80 years largely through purchases, sometimes compulsory, paid for by the ratepayers of Auckland. As a result of the vision of civic leaders of the past and substantial gifts, the people of Auckland own a vast estate of parkland that protects over 38 km of Auckland's eastern coastline as well as parks on Gulf islands. Aucklanders have unrivalled access to the waters and beaches of the Gulf. The CEO of the Hauraki Gulf Forum argues the proposal will deliver a healthier coastline and healthier parks and Forum co-chair Cr Pippa Coom argues it is necessary to improve the health of the Hauraki Gulf. The Forum and Auckland Council have had over a decade — and many of the tools — to act decisively to improve the health of the Gulf but have failed to do so. Where are the new protected marine reserves, curbs on fishing takes, and rejection of harmful fishing methods the Forum could have pursued? It is critical the regional parks remain an intact network under the ownership of the people of Auckland and that Aucklanders have a direct relationship with the people making decisions about their future. The parks are Aucklanders' birthright and must stay under their control.

Sandra Coney, QSO Chair Parks in Auckland Regional Council and Auckland Council 2004-2013, Piha.

Pay increases decried

Auckland mayor Goff defends the Auckland Council chief executive's pay rise because "his pay is now the same as what the previous chief executive started on in 2014". We all know that the payment was outrageous. To the councillors that voted for this increase, have a look around our dirty unkempt city and listen to the ratepayers that voted you in. This is not a well-run city and this increase is something you should be ashamed of.

Linda Beck, West Harbour.

Short and sweet

Councillors' salaries

What world do these oversalaried councillors live in to give themselves a rise when everybody else struggles? With rates increasing, it is very hard to justify. Alec Hill, Devonport.

Lax measures

On January 21 I travelled to Dunedin by air (not asked for my vaccination certificate). On arrival I went to the Intensive Care Unit (the notice asked visitors to sign in and wear a mask, no security staff until days later). Why did it take so long for these Govt-imposed measures? Arthur Moore, Pakuranga.

Border gamble

Why doesn't our Prime Minister wait until Covid cases come down in Australia concerning the border? She's taking a huge gamble. How do we know voluntary isolationists won't break the rules? Rex Head, Papatoetoe.

Covid forecasting

If the weather forecasters were as inaccurate as the epidemic forecasters, whenever people went outside they would take both sunglasses and umbrellas. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Irish eyes smiling

In beating Wales so comprehensively, Ireland look capable of beating any team the All Blacks could put on the paddock. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Festival in the dark

If the America's Cup was allowed to proceed last year, so can the popular Lantern Festival. Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

The Premium Debate

Jacinda Ardern on Omicron, reopening the borders and her wedding

PM has done a good job in unprecedented times.

Kristi H.

Anyone who needs proof of what keeping everything open does during a global pandemic ... read the heading — Covid-19 Delta Omicron: US death toll hits 900,000, sped by variant.

Suhail R.

What would be really nice would be for Ms Ardern to thank all of us impacted by the MIQ debacle. Instead of endlessly thanking those who benefited from it.

Alister G.

Given that Jacinda likes to control every decision coming out of Wellington, no surprise to see the next tax on the table — $1000 annually for the privilege of living within walking distance of the loopy light rail dream.

Craig M.

Glad the borders are re-opening, that was the right decision.

Anna K

The Delta variant caught the Government unprepared. The arrival of Omicron found the Government away having the summer break. The whole approach to the pandemic is reactive rather than proactive like firefighting.

David P

New Zealand needs to move quickly to the endemic phase before market share in a range of industries, most notably tourism, is lost to other countries.

Ian C.