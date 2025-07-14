Advertisement
Motueka farmer describes the moment his wife was swept away in floodwaters

RNZ
Floods, slips and damage have made roads in the Nelson-Tasman area unsafe and people have been asked to stay off the roads unless travel is "absolutely necessary". Video / Tim Cuff

By Delphine Herbert and Anna Sargent of RNZ

A farmer in the Motueka Valley has described the harrowing moment his wife got swept away in floodwaters in Nelson-Tasman.

Jamie Huvinton and his family lost everything in the extreme rain over the past two weeks, with paddocks, fences and sheds being

