Should more be done to persuade those out of work into taking jobs in the rural sector? Photo / Supplied, File

Working conditions

We keep hearing about how low our unemployment figure is at about 3.2 per cent. However, this does not take into account the 6 per cent of people on benefits, which no doubt will increase exponentially once all the thousands of people manning all the vaccine and testing stations are no longer needed.

It would be great to see Labour put more effort into getting the unemployed out into the agricultural and farming sectors which are begging for workers.

Katherine Swift, Kohimarama.

Mob rules

While it is a fundamental right to protest, is it not illegal for more than 100 people to gather in one place?

Don't the Ministry of Health rules, which also include wearing masks, override what is happening in Wellington and also happened in the gatherings in the Auckland Domain? When these protests get taken over by some nasty overbearing individuals, something is wrong when ordinary citizens cannot go about their normal activities without suffering abuse.

Why should anyone, including politicians, be forced to listen to or put up with their disruption because these people are under the delusion they have the power to speak for everyone?

Sue Gallahar, Māngere East.

Disruptive influence

Videos show police having to deal with the "anti-mandate" protesters in Wellington. Perhaps they are worried about a possible Trump-style storming of Parliament but it is certainly a waste of taxpayer money, in a country besieged by crime.

What should be an organised message descended into shouting and bickering among a diverse rabble.

According to one journalist, some of the protesters were highly aggressive and threatening.

When does "Jacinda, we know you sold your soul to the devil" and "traitor" and signs like "natural immunity is 99.6% effective" come under the label of hate speech and spreading harmful disinformation?

People have a right to protest – but do they have the right to cause severe traffic jams and inconvenience to law-abiding Kiwis trying to survive during the pandemic?

The freedom to go on these "freedom" marches is largely due to Kiwis who have got themselves and their loved ones vaccinated, thus keeping hospital beds free, and the pressure off doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff so we can have some semblance of normality.

We don't need any more angry disruption, thanks.

John Clark, Glen Eden.

Signs of dissent

We read the news and see what those "freedom fighters" purport to claim.

Everyone says they're entitled to their views but with vile placards and derogatory photos of Jacinda Ardern, it's shameful. This is the entire world's pandemic, Ardern has only tried to keep us all safe and has done so well.

We are so fortunate to have her as our prime minister.

Helen Hanlen, Freemans Bay.

Mandate lifting

Christopher Luxon wants a timeline for the vaccine mandate but does not support the vaccine protesters.

Maybe he doesn't realise that if there is a finite date for the vaccine mandate the anti-vaccinators will wait it out and then claim their jobs and their so-called "freedom" back, thus increasing the Covid risk for us all.

His announcement is actually an endorsement of the protesters. He would benefit the country and his party far more if he came out strongly in favour of the mandate.

Sue Rawson, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Border lottery

Peter Davis (NZ Herald, February 9) should not use his academic or ADHB positions to promote the Government's propaganda on MIQ.

No one is complaining about border controls. The problem is and has always been the inadequate capacity of MIQ and the diabolical lottery that unlawfully denied Kiwis access to their own country.

Davis calls the consequences of this an "inconvenience". This is an outrageous insult to the numerous families who have suffered severe anguish and despair due to the MIQ approach to managing the border designed and imposed by the Ardern Government.

Rick Mirkin, Muriwai Beach.

Mayoral chains

The Royal Commission of Auckland Governance recommended strengthening the powers of the mayor, including having the mayor appoint the deputy mayor. This was adopted by the then government.

Clearly, it would make sense for councillors Efeso Collins and Richard Hills to agree that one of them would run for mayor on the understanding that, if elected, he would appoint the other as his deputy. That would make it clear to electors who the new "team" would be.

I believe that Auckland has been well served by its elected officials since its establishment. Mayor Len Brown had a vision for the city and Mayor Phil Goff is a competent manager. In addition, Auckland electors have chosen their councillors well; electing competent people from across the political spectrum.

This contrasts strongly with the situation in Wellington.

David Shand, former Royal Commissioner, 2008-09.

Expert tease

Way back when I was a young man in a new job, I was tasked to do a study which would bring me into conflict with a manager much my superior in rank. To bolster my argument I engaged the help of an internal expert.

I had my debate, which didn't go well, and I quoted my expert. The boss shouted, "Expert?! Expert?! Do you know what an expert is?" I mumbled something in reply and he said loudly: "An ex is a has-been, and a spurt is a drip under pressure, and don't you ever forget that."

I never have. I can't for the life of me think of why I am reminded of this just now.

Geoff Levick, Kumeū.

Seeing the trees

Allan Kirk's comment (NZ Herald, February 9) on the cost of native tree planting in South Auckland doesn't tell the full picture.

The area I'm involved with as a volunteer requires extensive fencing of gullies plus spraying and the removal of dead trees and vegetation. Cattle stops and gates are also part of the cost.

It's not a simple operation.

Geoff Leckie, Flat Bush.

Scant scans

I'm not at all surprised that log-in numbers are down on QR Tracer.

During the last 10 days, at a couple of supermarkets, we have seen three different people get out their phones and look as if they are signing in.

Only trouble is, their phones are not even on, just a blank screen. Is it that hard to turn a phone on and sign in?

Linda Field, One Tree Point.

Short & sweet

On protest

There's always an appropriate adage for such a raucous mob event, which, in this case, is "empty vessels make the most sound". Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

The unruly mob of dissidents outside Parliament are merely a lighter shade of the Luddites who stormed the Capitol in Washington. Wilful ignorance, yet another unfortunate contagion of the times. L. Clark, Katikati.

On America

Joe Biden advised Americans in Ukraine to leave for their safety. Perhaps he should also advise Americans in other counties to go home too for the world's safety? Bill Gibson, Kawerau.

On petrol

Jacinda Ardern says the huge cost of our petrol is due to overseas factors beyond our control. How, then, does Australia sell their petrol for $1.75 a litre? H. Williams, Kohimarama.

On postage

NZ Post quoted me $136.70 to send a small (mobile phone size) parcel to China. Where do they pluck these prices from? I didn't ask for it to be sent by private jet. Linda Lang, Henderson.

On Olympics

Congratulations to Prime TV for the free-to-air coverage of the Winter Olympics, with winning margins measured in fractions of a second. What a breath of fresh air to see the genuine camaraderie between the competitors, which is an example to other sports. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

The Premium Debate

Primary industry at risk

The issue is, land suitable for cropping is not as abundant in NZ as everyone seems to think, especially with urban sprawl eating up Pukekohe. Most of our land is suitable for forests or sheep and beef farming. Trying to crop on hill country would see billions of cubic metres of topsoil lost, and result in very expensive oats. There is a place for both. Michael M.

Interesting, but why not say how much water is required to grow almonds and oats? They can bleed reservoirs dry. The wealthy will always want the highest quality product, which means the real thing, so again it will be the poor who are forced to take the fake substitutes as the real thing is priced out of their reach. Money, money and more money. Climate change is just a useful excuse.

Margaret S.

Dairy farming has been demonised as industrial-scale food production; fake meat and milk production will leave pastoral agri for dead in terms of industrial food production. Some fake foods use GE technology. NZ will become an importer if fake meat and milk become a reality, we have no value proposition for industrial fake animal protein production and will not be able to match the scale and raw material procurement advantages elsewhere. If the view of the author becomes a reality, it will accelerate the conversion of most of the current grass area in NZ to pines. Sharron B.

The artificial meat sales growth curve flatlined last year, severely missing exponential sales predictions and causing commentators to question if the expectations (such as the one in this article) are founded on fact, or just hope. Everyone wants to be the next big thing - so, only time will tell. Kerry W.