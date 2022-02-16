Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Letters: Insurrection, Trevor Mallard, government spending, human rights and Phil Goff

11 minutes to read
Protesters face Parliament House on day nine of the anti-vaccine mandate occupation in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald

A slide into insurrection
Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, February 15) is on the button with his analysis of the current Wellington protest occupation. He rightly highlights the concerning link to far-right organisations, both local and international.

