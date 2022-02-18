A 'freedom convoy' protester sits outside Parliament. Photo / George Heard

Letter of the week: Peter Cooke, Whangaparāoa

In regard to the small minority of people who are championing their freedom to not be vaccinated against Covid and generally objecting to being told what to do, I would suggest these people take a look at a wider picture. Of course, our freedoms should be valued and defended but like most things in life there is a balance, and freedoms are balanced by obligations. You could call it a public duty but a better term is "social contract". In recognising that we are all part of society, and it is our dependence on others in society in numerous ways that keeps us alive and functioning, we also have to recognise that occasionally we must do things we are uncomfortable doing, and would rather not do, for the good of that society that looks after us all. An obvious example is joining the military in times of war; right now it means getting vaccinated. Sometimes the importance of "doing your bit" outweighs exercising your individual freedoms.

Here, our voices

Claire Trevett (Weekend Herald, February 12) mentions that it is "one of the most diverse protest groups ever seen at Parliament".

Many have now lost their jobs, standing up for what they believe, and have taken to the streets with nowhere else to make their voice heard. They are united yet diverse and fear no longer silences them.

So what does it tell us? Is it that unity is stronger than diversity or separation, and that our underlying Kiwi ability to come together and fight for what is important to us is more important than control or fear? Or is it that integration is more important than separation?

Robin Harrison, Takapuna.

Burrowed time

The real concern about these protesters is how do you reach people living down the rabbit hole?

From the words of some spokespeople, some are motivated by male ego, seeing themselves as heroes in a self-invented war and will not be deflected. But the more innocent and naive among them have clearly become unintentionally unmoored from reality with no bearings. To them, anything found on YouTube or on many outlandish sites, which have zero credible sources, is true.

To those on the verge of this rabbit hole, be very wary.

Yes, be open-minded, read widely but assess your sources through readily available sites. It's hard work but it gives the necessary bearings and keeps you from what can only be described as a kind of untethered insanity. Another choice is to remain sceptical but tune into mainstream media that have self-regulated standards of bias and accuracy.

Surely our educators need to be steering our young in either of these two directions right now, lest they become part of that pitiful sight we are witnessing in Wellington.

Keith Burgess, Symner.

Trickle treat

John Roughan's straightforward and straight-talking (Weekend Herald, February 12) demolition of any argument for Three Waters is comprehensive but there is one further point that should be borne in mind by Auckland ratepayers.

In the early propaganda it was said that, while spending five or six times the amount presently being spent by local authorities on water infrastructure, the central powerhouse would be able somehow, magically to reduce water rates. The Auckland Council creators made similar claims. And they proposed to spend less.

Peter Newfield, Takapuna.

Water board

John Roughan (Weekend Herald, February 12) is absolutely right. Three Waters is a dirty, dictatorial water grab.

The smaller communities need advice and guidance from a small panel of specialist experts on water quality. They can roam the rural communities advising them on water purity and waste.

The Government can assist financially if the costs of correction are too great for the local community;

David de Lacey, Newmarket.

United effort

John Roughan (Weekend Herald, February 12) sides with councils and takes issue with the Government, saying Three Waters is a "sneaky plan" and wonders if it will make any difference to the cleaning of our waterways and beaches.

Bringing this cleaning of waterways under Government control is just one thing that needs to be in place to protect all New Zealanders when clean water consumption, land erosion, energy output, food supplies, and placements of distraught people become a reality. Climate change will not be kind to anyone and some will suffer more than others. Putting in place government control of these assets would see us all have a good chance to survive. And that won't happen if separate councils make separate decisions on the land they govern.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Work in progress

The proposed increase in the minimum wage is welcome but detractors should bear in mind that it still falls short of the living wage.

We must also remember that by and large those on the minimum wage have very little bargaining power compared to the ability of most, not all, businesses to recoup cost increases.

Those workers with real bargaining power, members of unions, will be looking this year to recoup the loss in the value of their wages and salaries due to inflation in the past year, and protect future buying power.

David Seymour's observation that job growth will be constrained by 6400 jobs seems to be tacked on the end of Hamish Rutherford's article (Weekend Herald, February 12) without explanation.

The Government and industry's achievement of the lowest unemployment level in decades indicates that this will probably be a temporary slump.

Chris Bangs, Hillsborough.

Under-taxed overlord?

If I am "reaping the benefits of the tax system" as M. P. Shanahan (Weekend Herald, February 12) says, why is tax normally the biggest expense on my modest three rental properties?

Followed in short order by rates, which is just another tax by a different name.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay

A quick word

Countries that have recently eased restrictions and returned to life as normal, as it were, are at the tail end of their Omicron outbreaks, not at the beginning as is New Zealand. N. North, Oratia.

Just planning a summer holiday road trip - I believe it is okay to camp in front of Parliament? Josephine Ellis, Meadowbank.

Oh my gosh. Even Aunty Reg (Weekend Herald, February 12) says it's time to let go of the Covid restrictions. This is a watershed pivot. If it's good enough for Reg, let's go. Colin Nicholls, Mt Eden.

A protester's sign proclaims 99.6% natural immunity. It didn't seem to work too well for the 5.79 million who have died from the virus worldwide so far. Lloyd McIntosh, West Harbour.

Barry Manilow would make me surrender. Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

Life may be difficult for some who wish not to comply with the Government's requirements. This difficulty is self-inflicted. David Tyler, Beach Haven.

A silver lining to the protest is there will be many households around the country very pleased their neighbours have gone away for a while. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Are those who propose the $14-25 billion light rail project for Auckland the same crowd who proposed the $785 million cycleway across the harbour? Ron Baker, Onehunga.

The Māori Party may get its wish for NZ to become a republic sooner than it thinks. This Government has us firmly on a course to becoming a banana republic. David Brown, Waiuku.

Regarding Ukraine, it would be worthwhile for readers to revisit the Cuban crisis of the 60s when the US cried like babies. Eric Constantine, Palmerston North.

If John Roughan is ever in favour of some positive policy for improving the environment, your readers will fall about in shock. As Chloe would say, okay boomer. Frankie Letford, Hamilton.

MBIE advises Kiwis in Ukraine to get out but still expects them to apply for emergency MIQ spaces. What has this "be kind" country become? Steve Porter, Tauranga.

When the English cricket selectors chose Stokes, Foakes and Woakes to tour the West Indies, Doak's supporters must be left feeling somewhat disappointed. Warwick Henderson, Mission Bay.