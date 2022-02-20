Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill. Photo / Justin Tang, The Canadian Press via AP

O Canada! Show us the way

Drone footage of the Wellington protest shows that during the week there are no more than a few hundred people present and, even if this number doubles or trebles at weekends, we still have no more than 1000 people holding the country, capital and the Government to ransom.

Now that Canada has shown the way, with containment cordons barring entry of people and supplies, selective arrest of ringleaders, punitive measures against blockading vehicle owners and a "slow and methodical" clearing of the streets, one has to question why the New Zealand police cannot apply similar measures.

History is littered with the failures of weak leaders who thought appeasement was the answer to aggression and insurgence, and our police commissioner Andrew Coster is looking increasingly like one of these. If he is not able or willing to act against this unlawful occupation then he should resign to make way for someone who will.

John Denton, Napier.

Speak to advocates

Surely, now that 94 per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 the herd protection comes into play. This was the reason put forward at the beginning of all this.

We are all supposedly "protected" from the virus and those of us who are not should not be punished for their beliefs. Mandates should now be dropped.

The Government has lost control of the situation as evidenced by those protesting in Wellington. Come out of hiding Ms Ardern and speak to the advocates. Let us get on with our lives and livelihoods. The majority of us do our best to keep safe and Covid free but it is here and has to be lived with. Together 94 per cent are keeping the 6 per cent as safe as we can.

Gwen Dwane, Mangakino.

Softly, softly failure

There is a multitude of mixed messages being espoused from the protest camp in Wellington. It's grown from an anti-mandate movement to a state of anarchy and civil disobedience, infiltrated by individuals who are manipulating others into believing the downfall of the Government will solve all their problems and give them back their "freedom".

The softly, softly approach by the police is clearly not working and they look like a bunch of lame ducks facing an ever increasingly large crowd of malcontents. The opportunity for peaceful mediation has been lost and this is now out of control.

A State of Emergency bill needs to be enacted under urgency before this sedition spreads country-wide and takes on a momentum where social revolution becomes the norm and we will no longer be a democracy.

Sue White, West Harbour.

Collective action

The problem with the idea we are all individuals entitled to do our own thing regardless of circumstances is it negates the common good. When faced with a common threat like a deadly pandemic, only collective action will work. We can't be just out for ourselves unless we simply want survival of the fittest and the lucky.

Our response to Covid has worked very well because most people have accepted the common good is more important than their own entitlement.

MIQ, vaccine mandates, passes and masks in public have saved thousands of lives and ensured our hospitals haven't been overwhelmed. The vulnerable have been spared great suffering because of a caring society. The anti-vaccine minority has ridden on the coat tails of this caring majority. Now their sense of grievance is being exploited by extremist voices keen to foster dissent for their own gain.

Those wishing to challenge the notion of a collective society now sense a real opening to attack the Government. We must place the wellbeing of the many before the entitlement of a few.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

Learn from abroad

My twin brother (in his late 70s) in Scotland and my son-in-law in England caught the Omicron strain of Covid recently. In both cases, it took about five days to incubate and then developed into nose streaming, headache and persistent coughs. In five days my brother was through this and told me it was just like having a heavy cold. My son-in-law experienced very similar Omicron heavy cold symptoms and was fully recovered by day eight. Both were fully vaccinated.

Rapid antigen test kits were obtained at no charge from local chemists and they were able to self-isolate immediately, monitor their progress and assess the results quickly in their own homes.

Contrast this with our Government's woeful performance, now imploring some people not to visit hard-pressed test centres which provide a plainly unacceptable turnaround of five days, and its refusal to allow RATs kits for public usage which give an immediate result. It is ridiculous that our Government is unwilling to learn from other countries' experiences.

David Hallett, Mount Maunganui.

No Putin empathy

In reply to Peter Hulme (NZ Herald, February 18). You have been through the mill in one way or another in your life. I tip my hat to you for the attitude you have for all that.

No, you are not supposed to hate or despise the German and Russian people, and you have proved you don't.

I have been seeking to find out, why, through all the years, Ukraine has come under the gun. What have they been doing so wrong?

Now Vladimir Putin has had 130,000-plus troops and heavy armour right on Ukraine's doorstep, knowing full well that it would cause what it has. Fear, stress, uncertainty. People are on high alert because of the experiences they have had in the past.

Commencing these actions knowing the harm it causes comes from a person with no empathy. Having no empathy is a strong psychopath trait. No wonder Putin received a tick for the KGB when it was still in vogue.

Many blessings to you Peter Hulme. I hope I can develop the attitude you have by the time I am 91.

Carl Rosel, Freeman's Bay.

Double standard

I note with amazement how our Government and foreign minister berate the Australian Government for its cruel and inhumane 501 deportation policy. Yet we are doing exactly the same to Pacific Islanders here in New Zealand. The last shreds of Jacinda Ardern's so-called kind government are now in tatters.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.

New national sport

Funny to see the Super Rugby season open to empty stadiums. Crowds aren't allowed. Then to see the throng of thousands around Parliament. Protesting and complaining have replaced rugby as our national sport.

Peter Nicholson, Ruatangata.

Djokovic's vision

Kim Knight's marvellous review of the heart-warming vision of Ana Djokovic to establish The Bread Collective made compulsory reading. Djokovic and Daniel Ma, and the generous donors who have funded this venture, must be cheering to see the smiles on the faces of the first graduates who will soon prove Djokovic's belief in "the power of employment to improve people's lives." In this case, 10 refugees have been given a lifeline by a woman who truly empathises with their plight.

Mary Tallon, Little Huia.

Coutts' departure

Having read (NZ Herald, February 17) regarding Russell Coutts' imminent departure for Wellington to join the protesters, I am inspired to react.

I resented Russell's move to Alinghi all those years ago, after being "encouraged" by the almighty dollar and in spite of his previously stated intention of creating a sailing dynasty of New Zealanders to protect the America's Cup here in New Zealand. It has taken until very recently for me to start to believe in his "reputation's" possible rehabilitation.

However, his release announcing his support for the 1 per cent of New Zealanders who seemingly wish to catch Covid or spread it to the vulnerable (while crippling small businesses in our capital city) reminds me of the famous quote from Michael Corleone in The Godfather 3, "Just when I thought I was out, he (Russell) pulls me back in!" So it's back to square one on the ongoing rehabilitation of Russell in the minds of the thinking members of the community.

Roger Hawkins, Ponsonby.

Short & sweet

On protest

Maybe some have been driven towards misinformation and disinformation by the relentless barrage of "spinformation" from the podium of truth. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

Perhaps protest opponents should camp on the protesters' lawns. Sheila Bennett, Hillsborough.

I am delighted the Government appears to have rescinded all freedom camping laws. It's exciting to know I will no longer need to park my caravan at Plimmerton and commute daily to the capital on my next visit, but park where I choose. Penelope Cunliffe, Christchurch.

On accidents

Your Saturday story about a diver's nearly fatal dive, refers to it as a 1 in 10,000 event. Starting a dive with inadequate air almost always ends in injury or death. Paul Bowker, Rawene.

On society

The analysis by David Fisher in Saturday's Herald was very helpful to my understanding of our society in the current climate. The title of this story says it all — ignoring the wound won't kill the pain. There is a heap of pain around. Isabelle Sherrard, Blockhouse Bay.

On rugby

The first Super Rugby match featured the Fijian Drua team. They fared poorly, possibly because many of their stars are playing for other franchises. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

The Premium Debate

RIP housing boom

I'm not so sure it's over completely. There is still a number of NZers locked out that will return and a lot will bring back healthy bank accounts. There's still a shortfall of housing too. Geoff H.

The final play in this housing crisis game of Jenga is a capital gains tax on foreign-owned and unoccupied property. Thousands of houses in Auckland alone would be subject. Todd S.

Tenants will suffer. When landlords are unable to pay the extra tax on rental income (on top of the increase in mortgage due to interest rates increase), landlords will have no option but to increase rents. Sunny K.

The key reason we believe the market will suit buyers will be the exodus of those Kiwis heading back to their previous jobs and lifestyles overseas. Warren C.

Dream on. There's no way the housing market is over. There's a lull until the third-tier lenders get organised. NZ is a housing market with a side economy. Donna C.

Nothing we haven't heard before many times. It will be a temporary slow down maybe a slight reversal, followed by another boom. The main problem is still demand. Vinu D.

A combination of excessive government spending, inappropriate immigration policy, and low interest rates has over-cooked the economy. The path to normalcy will be difficult.

James C