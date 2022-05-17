Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Middle-income, e-vehicles, thorium, doctors and nurses, and public transport

10 minutes to read
Nicola Willis claimed New Zealand's 'squeezed middle' needs income-tax relief. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nicola Willis claimed New Zealand's 'squeezed middle' needs income-tax relief. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald

Median barrier
In her column (NZ Herald, May 16), Nicola Willis claimed New Zealand's "squeezed middle" needs income-tax relief. But what National called "middle" isn't actually the middle.
For income purposes, the middle (or median) is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.